PPC Ltd Urges Strong Partnerships To Drive WAEC’s 2026 Digital Exam Transition

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced plans to fully adopt computer-based testing (CBT) for its examinations by 2026, a move set to transform Nigeria’s education landscape.

While the initiative signals progress in digital learning, PPC Limited cautions that the ambitious target will only be achievable through strong collaboration between government and private sector partners.

The company is calling on government and stakeholders to forge robust public–private partnerships (PPPs) to ensure nationwide readiness. Nigeria has more than 23,550 government-owned secondary schools and 28,400 private schools, according to education data from Veriva Africa.

Equipping such a vast network with the infrastructure, digital literacy, and technical support required for nationwide CBT within two years presents major challenges. Adetola Ibironke, General Manager, Systems Engineering & Projects at PPC Limited, said the transition offers immense benefits but will demand urgent action.

He said: “This transition cannot be achieved by the schools alone. It requires coordinated investments in infrastructure, teacher training, and digital literacy programmes.”