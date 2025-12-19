PPC Ltd Rewarded By Global Security Tech Leader Genetec

At the 2025 Security Symposium held in Lagos, PPC Limited, a leading Nigerian engineering and infrastructure development company, was awarded the Genetec Outstanding Partner Award for 2025.

The award is a recognition reserved for players in the global ecosystem who demonstrate consistent technical capability, delivery standards, and a longterm commitment to deploying dependable integrated security management systems.

Genetec is a global leader in enterprise security technology, with solutions deployed across cities, critical infrastructure, financial institutions, and large enterprises worldwide. Its unified security platforms are widely used by governments and organizations that operate in complex, high-risk environments.

The award recognises PPC’s work across multiple sectors, supporting organizations with integrated security management systems that enable them to operate reliably in demanding conditions.