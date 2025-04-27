PPC Healthcare Urges Stakeholders To Reinvest In Malaria Control

Share

In commemoration of World Malaria Day 2025, PPC Limited, formerly Philips Projects Centre and Nigeria’s leading engineering and infrastructure development company with a strong presence in the healthcare sector, is calling on government agencies, healthcare providers, and private sector partners to reinvest in the fight against malaria, in line with this year’s global theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.”

Despite decades of progress, malaria remains a significant public health challenge in Nigeria. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria and Ethiopia recorded 11 million more malaria cases in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Alarmingly, both countries also reported their highest malaria-related death tolls since 2015, highlighting the urgent need for renewed efforts in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Commenting on the importance of combating malaria in Nigeria, Dr. Emmanuel Iyere, Head of Diagnostics at BT Health & Diagnostics Centre, Ikeja, a subsidiary of PPC Healthcare, said the disease remains a leading cause of illness and death, particularly among young children and pregnant women in underserved communities.

He stated that the path to malaria elimination must begin with renewed investment in preventive, diagnostic, and treatment systems.

World Malaria Day, marked on April 25 each year, raises global awareness about malaria and the ongoing efforts to control and eventually eradicate the disease.

It is a day to highlight the need for continued investment and political commitment in prevention and control efforts.

The day also serves as a platform to celebrate successes and inspire further action toward a malaria-free world.

The theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” emphasises the need for renewed commitment, innovation, and increased investment in the fight against malaria. It aims to motivate individuals and governments to take action at all levels to accelerate progress towards malaria elimination.

Speaking further, Dr. Iyere said, “The fight against malaria demands more than routine responses. It requires bold investments in healthcare technology, expanded access to accurate diagnosis, and collaborative action.

At PPC Healthcare, we are strengthening diagnostic capacity, supporting awareness efforts, and working to bridge healthcare access gaps, especially in rural and high-burden areas.

“Some of our ongoing malaria initiatives include investing in modern diagnostic equipment for early detection and effective case management, partnering with public health institutions to build capacity through training and data-driven surveillance, and promoting integrated approaches to disease control, including malaria and other preventable illnesses.”

Dr. Iyere emphasised that now is the time for all stakeholders — governments, development partners, and private organisations — to reignite their commitment to malaria elimination by aligning resources and strategies that prioritise at-risk communities.

