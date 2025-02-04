PPC Healthcare Advocates For Early Screening In Fight Against Cancer

Share

In commemoration of World Cancer Day, PPC Healthcare, a leading healthcare solutions provider, has called on Nigerians to embrace routine cancer screening to increase the chances of early detection, which is a critical step in combating the disease.

According to the Head of Diagnostic Services at BT Health and Diagnostics Centre, Ikeja, Dr. Emmanuel Iyere, “cancer remains a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with thousands of new cases diagnosed annually.

However, many cases go undetected until advanced stages, significantly reducing survival rates.

“Early detection saves lives, and at PPC Healthcare, we are committed to advancing early cancer screening through improved access to diagnostic technology, awareness campaigns, and strategic collaborations with global leaders in cancer care, such as Memorial Sloan Keterring Cancer Centre (MSKCC), New York.

