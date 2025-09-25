PPC Debuts In Lagos To Redefine Tech Talent, Startup Visibility

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem is set to experience a transformative shift with the launch of People, Product and Code (PPC), a unique trade fairstyle event designed to directly connect tech talent, innovative startups, and key industry players.

The inaugural event will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, in Lagos. PPC is a response to two of the most pressing challenges in Nigeria’s digital economy; the discovery of skilled talent and the visibility of promising new startups.

Unlike traditional tech conferences filled with long speeches and panels, PPC is a dynamic, hands-on marketplace where real connections are made and opportunities are created in real time. The founder and CEO of People Advisor Limited and convener of PPC, Omobolanle Antonia Ayoola, said: “We didn’t want another event filled with panels and long speeches.

“This is about creating a marketplace where innovation and opportunity meet, where startups can showcase, talent can shine, and businesses can connect in real time.” PPC is designed to serve a diverse audience across the entire ecosystem, attracting over 1,000 attendees, including tech professionals, developers, designers, entrepreneurs, and students.

The event will also feature more than 50 exhibiting software companies and engage with over 30 universities and innovation hubs.

It introduces a fully handson experience by offering live interviews to bridge the gap between resumes and real skills, a product showcase to give muchneeded visibility to startups, a hackathon to spotlight developers’ technical skills through problem-solving challenges, and a pitch corner for earlystage businesses to pitch their ideas to investors, mentors, and potential partners. Bringing together product showcases, hiring pipelines, and investor opportunities, PPC aims to be a launchpad for Nigeria’s next wave of innovation.