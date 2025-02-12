Power’ll Return To You in 2031, Ganduje Tells Northerners

Share

Dismissing the agitations of some northern opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s second term, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has told them that power would return to them in 2031. Ganduje also went ahead to assure Tinubu of a second term amidst the tight opposition.

The APC National Chairman spoke yesterday when two pro-Tinubu support groups paid him a courtesy visit at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja. The Tinubu Young Generation Forum and the Tinubu Young Northern Forum were at the national headquarters of the party to show their support to the administration of the president and also to appreciate Ganduje for the way he has handled the affairs of the ruling party. Ganduje said the APC is a party that believes in zoning because it ensured that equity and fairness is meted to all parts of the country.

He further stated that President Tinubu is a leader who has continued to treat all parts of the country fairly whether they are in the North or in the South. “This is very, very encouraging. And also, you know, our president is for the north, our president is for the south, our president is for the six geopolitical zones. “And we are happy that our party believes in zoning.

When a leader from the northern part of this country was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president in our party should come from the south. “And luckily enough, we worked very hard with the cooperation of Nigerians. Our president has come from the south and is going, inshallah, for a second term, 2027. And then after that, it will be returned to the northern part of this country”.

Ganduje equally said he is convinced that the reforms being introduced by the government of President Tinubu are all geared towards pulling the country out of economic and social problems. The former governor of Kano State said Tinubu is on the right path, adding that in a very short while the benefits of the reforms will be felt by the people.

Earlier in their remarks, leaders of the two groups, Olusegun Dada of the Tinubu Support Group and Auwal Ibrahim of the Northern Youth Forum said they were satisfied with the administration of President Tinubu as well as how Ganduje has been piloting the affairs of the party.

