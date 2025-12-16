Powering Nigeria To Greatness Via Green Energy

The Federal Government, Lagos State Government, officials of Sterling Bank and other stakeholders have emphasised the importance of green energy for Nigeria’s growth, SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, places renewable energy at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

He stated that through flagship initiatives, such as Mission 300, and the distributed access to renewable energy systems, the Federal Ministry of Power had continued to expand electricity access to all areas and underserved communities, driving economic growth, fostering industrial activity, and creating jobs across the nation.

FG

The minister added that the Federal Government firmly recognised that energy is not just a commodity, but a critical enabler of economic growth and job creation. He expressed commitment to harnessing Nigeria’s abundant solar resources to achieve universal electricity access through distributed renewable energy solutions.

Adelabu, represented by Assistant Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access, Ministry of Power, Engr Samuel Ayangeaor, spoke during a colloquium organized by Sterling Bank in Lagos with the theme: ‘The Grid: Unlocking New Frontier in Renewable Energy.’

Adelabu said: “While our past efforts heavily relied on extending the traditional grid, the time has come to look beyond the unit. To power the 90% of rural communities still in darkness, we must leverage our permanently unwinding distributed solar resources.

“This is the essence of unlocking new frontiers. The Federal Government’s commitment is evident through innovation projects such as the socialization of educational institutions, public health facilities, markets, and agricultural activities.

By deploying many creases on solar home systems, these initiatives ensure that children can learn without destruction, citizens can access health care without the interruption of lockouts, and livelihoods are enhanced.”

He added: “Furthermore, the deployment of solar energy-importing buildings reduces government electricity costs, free of valuable resources for other political needs. “Lighting of Nigeria homes is essential, and we are dedicated to achieving it.

But to truly grow our economy and create sustainable jobs, we must go beyond the most exciting to power productivity.” The minister said the nation’s renewable energy resources should be exploited to train and pre-coach over, supporting irrigation, storage, processing, and empowering rural activities.

According to him, the benefits of developing Nigeria’s renewable energy sector are enormous. “When we power our economy with solar, we save lives. When we power our electricity, our hands are open, we enhance livelihoods, grow the local economy, and create jobs.

Our working-view frontiers requires more than infrastructure. It demands investment in people and industry. “We must build local capacity across the entire renewable energy value chain, thereby establishing a pool of domestic skilled workforce ready to design, innovate, install, operate, and maintain these systems.

“At the same time, we must invest and strengthen local manufacturing of renewable energy equipment, such as solar PV’s and batteries. We should not import equipment for which we clearly have abundant raw materials,” he said. The minister said the colloquium represented the competence of policy, finance, and technology.

He added that the partnership between the power sector and financial institutions, such as Sterling Bank, is the catalyst the country needs for it to elevate the deployment of all green renewable energy solutions. He stated that to unlock new frontiers, capital must first be unlocked and lauded Sterling Bank for its investments in the country, especially in the green energy.

“We must do risk technology and make renewable energy products not only environmentally attractive, but also financially valuable. To stepping back and all financial institutions, I will affirm the Ministry of Power and as your committed partner, formulating the right policies and providing the necessary incentives.

I therefore call on you to fund innovations and bankrupt projects that will light up homes, power productivity, grow our economy, and create sustainable jobs.”

Lagos

The Commissioner of Energy, Lagos State, Mr. Biodun Ogunleye, in his goodwill message, said Sterling Bank had been consistently championing great financing and innovation across the nation.

He stated that this year’s colloquium and its theme: ‘Beyond the grid, unlocking new frontiers and green energy,’ captured precisely the direction these progressive nations are moving.

He stated that it challenged Nigerians to rethink how they produce, distribute and consume energy, and to move more towards technologies and partnerships that break traditional limitations. According to him, it is more than a theme but an agenda already in motion. Ogunleye said: “Our administra

With a $10 billion annual financing gap for the transition of energy in Nigeria, it is clear that the nation needs various forms of capital to make that happen

tion under Mr. Governor, (Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu) is implementing the most ambitious energy transformation leaders have ever undertaken.

A focus is clear to build a modern, assimilate, decentralized, and climate-smart energy ecosystem that are more prosperity for all residents of the states. “The first one is the two gigawatts, Lagos, earth scale, and solar projects. It is a historic thing. Lagos is currently developing one of the largest of national solar programs in Africa.

A multi-phase initiative to allow two gigawatts of earth scale solar capacity to reduce and amaze. This program is literally diversified. “The second one is the model initiative. We are going to the micro level. We have seen our streets; we have seen solar streetlights deployed in only 22,000.

We have a commitment of about 50,000 already. So, you will see more of the levels coming alive in the night. Our determination is to make sure that the promise of creating a 24-hour city comes alive by the time all that is in place. But we are going to the micro and we are going beyond this grid.

“We are working to ensure that compressed energy, compressed natural gas for buses and government fleets become something by the second quarter of next year.

And we are going to be supporting more private sector transport commands, downflows, driving, logistics and corporate fleets to convert their vehicles from PMNs to CNG. “We are going to be putting in place additional incentives and market framework.

We are going to ensure that we have master plans and stations on all our major roads. So, you will see CNG stations, you will see where to buy your electric vehicles (EVs) and all that on all our major roads at that particular position.

So, you will never get stranded when you are using any of these resources as we try to ensure that the contribution of these alternatives will become very high.”

Energy Transition

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency, (REA), Abba Abubakar, represented by his Senior Adviser, Abba Hayatudden, noted that Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, created at COP26 provided an exciting $410bn investment opportunity in renewable energy for a full transition by 2060.

He added that it provided an opportunity to rapidly expand utility-enabled distributed energy resources and develop over 20gigawatts of renewable capacity in Nigeria by 2033.

On utility scale projects, he stated that Nigeria and Algeria are leading with solar imports exceeding 1 to 1.5GW between June 2024 and June 2025, suggesting national markets are beginning to support utility scale projects.

He noted that data from the foreign trade statistics produced by the national Bureau of Statistics showed that solar panels worth N237billion in the last quarter of 2024 was majorly imported into the country.

Sterling Bank

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, represented by Group Head, Energy, Corporate Banking, Sterling Bank PLC. Mr. Dele Faseemo, said the bank always champions critical sectors of the economy which include: healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable and transport.

He stated that the job of the bank goes beyond profit but must affect people. He said the bank being in existence for about 65 years and looking forward to the next 120 years and wants to be relevant. He noted that the bank has a legacy of impact. According to him, there is no way the bank can make impact outside of those five sectors.

He emphasized that people interact with the five sectors daily. He said it was important to see solar panels in all roofs in Nigeria and advocated the amendment of the tenancy law to enable tenants to install solar panels in their apartment to increase access to green energy.

The MD emphasized that the focus of the colloquium is on renewable energy adding that energy availability and solving poverty problem are focal in attaining Nigeria’s planed $1 trillion economy. According to him, it is important to deliver energy, especially green energy to as many people as possible.

He stated that every living person interacts with healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transport. He said: “Sterling bank is a holding company now with two banking institutions, Sterling Bank which is the conventional banking franchise and the alternative bank, which is non-interest banking, the subsidiary of the group.

We have always championed critical sectors of the economy which we are healthcare, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transport. We are very deliberate about the choice of these sectors because we do know that as an impact led organization, we believe that our job goes beyond profit.

We must touch the people. “We want to be relevant. We know that we got to use our legacy of impact. There is no single way we can make impact outside of those sectors.

“Today our focus is on renewable energy. If you take it from national priority, for an economy that is targeted at achieving a $1 trillion, we know that energy availability, solving the energy problem is very critical and therefore we have to continue to sing about it.

“We think it is about time that we gather all the relevant stakeholders into room and have a conversation. We think it is about accelerating action. It is how do we give more access to more people as the theme of the summit said: ‘Beyond the grid.’

How do we capitalize on the abundant resources that we got in Nigeria.” Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Mrs Olapeju Ibekwe said the foundation was proud to partner with Sterling Bank on renewable energy. She stated that the foundation desires that no home in Nigerian will ever lack power again.

She expressed the belief that this is possible, but added that it can only be done via multi-level and multi sectoral partnerships. According to her, this is why the foundation sincerely commend the leadership of Sterling Bank on the very timely event.

She stated that with a $10 billion annual financing gap for the transition of energy in Nigeria, it was clear that the nation needs various forms of capital to make that happen. Ibekwe said: “I must say that at the Sterling Foundation, we prioritise action.

And this is a call for anyone in the room or watching us online if you have available catalytic concessional capital to be able to accelerate action in renewable energy access in Nigeria.

We will be glad to work with you to ensure that this funding, of course with our partners and including Sterling Bank this funding will be able to get to the right people. “We know that there is commitment from everyone in this room, but what we would like to leave you with is this.

Let us ensure that whatever deliberations we have today do not remain as conversations and notes in our books and the community. Let us ensure working within our network, that we act intentionally, that we act, with focus on impact.

Last Line

“We know that access to power means access to education. It means access to healthcare services. It means access to a better economy.

It means access to better food quality. For us, access to power is synonymous to access to life. And that is our call to you today. Let us ensure that we do not just leave this place having conversations, but we choose to act intentionally.