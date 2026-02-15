Powering New Frontier: S’East Govs Align Behind Vision 2050

How regional collaboration on energy, infrastructure and security is repositioning the South East for industrial dominance. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

For decades, Nigeria’s economic story has been told through a narrow lens: Lagos as the commercial hub, Abuja as the political centre and the Niger Delta as the oil engine.

Other regions have largely played supporting roles. That narrative, however, is beginning to shift. The South-East, long renowned for enterprise but constrained by weak infrastructure, energy shortages and insecurity—is now articulating a collective ambition to emerge as one of Nigeria’s leading economic powerhouses by 2050.

That ambition took shape at the SouthEast Vision 2050 Stakeholders Forum in Enugu, where governors, federal officials, business leaders, development experts and members of the Diaspora converged to chart a shared economic future.

Far from a routine policy gathering, the forum signalled a deliberate move away from fragmented, state-by-state planning towards coordinated regional action, with energy, infrastructure and security identified as the pillars of transformation.

Unity before prosperity The tone was set even before deliberations began. The South-East governors arrived together to receive Vice President Kashim Shettima, a gesture widely described as symbolic in a region often weakened by political rivalry.

The message was clear: Vision 2050 is about regional destiny, not individual state competition. “This level of cooperation is itself an infrastructure,” a senior official of the South-East Development Commission told Sunday Telegraph.

“Once political will is aligned, economic transformation becomes realistic.” Host Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, reinforced this theme, describing Vision 2050 as a generational project that must outlive political tenures.

According to him, the South-East’s historic challenge has not been a lack of ideas or entrepreneurial energy, but inconsistency and policy reversals.

“Our competitiveness lies in thinking beyond state boundaries,” Mbah said, noting that Enugu’s investments in transport corridors, gas-to-power initiatives and digital governance were designed to integrate seamlessly with neighbouring states.

Energy: The non-negotiable foundation If unity provided the political base for Vision 2050, energy emerged as its economic anchor.

This was underscored by Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, whose presentation on industrialisation and regional energy strategy drew sustained attention. Otti was unequivocal: Without reliable electricity, industrialisation is impossible.

“Energy is the gateway to development,” he said. “No serious economy grows on erratic power.” He cited Aba, Abia State’s commercial hub, as a case study.

While urban renewal and road rehabilitation have improved the city’s outlook, Otti argued that Aba’s true revival began with stable electricity.

Aba and the Geometric Power effect At the centre of Aba’s resurgence is Geometric Power, an integrated generation and distribution system that delivers near-uninterrupted electricity to much of the city.

Unlike most Nigerian cities, Aba is largely insulated from national grid collapses, giving manufacturers and traders the predictability required to plan and expand.

“Once power stabilised, everything changed,” said a footwear manufacturer in the Ariaria industrial cluster. “Production costs fell, downtime disappeared and confidence returned.” Yet, Geometric Power’s success came after nearly two decades of regulatory delays and financing challenges.

For Otti, the lesson is clear. “It took Geometric Power 20 years to produce its first electricity,” he said. “No South-East state should have to endure that again.”

Towards regional power solution Rather than replicate costly, isolated power projects across states, Otti proposed scaling existing capacity through a regional framework. “We can expand Geometric Power to Enugu and other South-East states,” he said.

“With additional gas turbines and the ability to wheel power across the region, we can industrialise faster.” Energy analysts at the forum described the proposal as technically feasible and economically efficient. Regional power sharing, they noted, reduces duplication, lowers costs and accelerates industrial growth.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, aligned with this view, stressing that the South-East’s dense concentration of SMEs makes reliable power especially critical.

He argued that Vision 2050 must focus on converting the region’s vibrant informal economy into structured, export-oriented manufacturing.

“Markets and factories cannot scale on unstable electricity,” Soludo said, pointing to Anambra’s investments in industrial parks and independent power projects.

Owning energy destiny The Electricity Act 2023 has shifted the balance decisively, granting states greater control over power generation and distribution.

Abia has already enacted a mini-grid law and established the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA). “We are determined to take our energy destiny into our own hands,” Otti declared.

Other states are following suit. Enugu is deepening gas-to-power initiatives; Anambra is expanding embedded generation, while Ebonyi is revisiting coal as part of a diversified energy mix.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, said Vision 2050 offers smaller states a pathway to industrial relevance through shared infrastructure.

By integrating solid minerals, power generation and regional markets, he argued, the South-East can achieve economies of scale. Collectively, the region’s oil, gas and coal resources are sufficient, analysts say, to support a largely self-sufficient energy system if policies remain aligned.

Infrastructure and market access Beyond power, Vision 2050 places strong emphasis on integrated infrastructure. Key road corridors such as Enugu– Onitsha and Aba–Owerri, as well as rail links to northern markets and seaports, were identified as critical.

“Electricity drives production, but roads and rail drive scale,” said a logistics expert at the forum. Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, described infrastructure as both an economic and security imperative. He pointed to ongoing road projects linking Imo with neighbouring states, arguing that industrial hubs cannot thrive in isolation.

Private sector interest appears to be returning. A representative of a multinational manufacturing firm told Sunday Telegraph that improved power supply, better connectivity and policy coordination had placed the South-East back on its expansion map.

Security as economic capital Security featured prominently in discussions, with governors noting improved coordination among security agencies and regional leaders. The largely peaceful festive season was cited as evidence of progress.

“Security is economic infrastructure,” said a former security adviser. “Investment follows stability.” Uzodimma stressed that insecurity must be addressed regionally, as criminal networks operate across state borders.

Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah, added that job creation and infrastructural development remained the most sustainable security strategies. Diaspora and private capital Vision 2050 also seeks to mobilise the South-East’s vast Diaspora.

With millions of professionals and entrepreneurs abroad, Diaspora capital is seen as a potential catalyst for industrial growth.

“If the policy and energy direction are consistent, Diaspora investment will follow,” said a Europe-based technology entrepreneur of South-East origin.

Development finance experts agree that long-term energy planning and regional cooperation are strong signals to patient capital.

From vision to execution Perhaps, the forum’s most significant outcome was the visible shift from interstate competition to regional collaboration.

“This is no longer about who gets the biggest project,” said a regional development consultant. “It’s about building a shared market.”

As the Enugu forum ended, there was broad consensus that the South-East is no longer content to operate on the margins of Nigeria’s economy.

With energy, infrastructure and security increasingly treated as regional projects, Vision 2050 offers a credible pathway for the zone to become a driver of Nigeria’s next phase of growth—if unity and execution are sustained.