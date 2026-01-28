Powerfully Unapologetic: Duke Of Shomolu Foundation Unveils 6 Women-Led Theatre Productions For 2026

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation has announced its 2026 theatre season titled “Powerfully Unapologetic”, a landmark cultural initiative comprising six major stage productions written and directed exclusively by women and drawn from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

This bold season marks a historic turning point for the Foundation. Since inception, the Duke of Shomolu Foundation has produced forty-one stage plays, none of which were written or directed by women. In 2026, that narrative changes decisively.

With over 70% female cast and crew, Powerfully Unapologetic is a deliberate celebration of female creative authority, leadership, and storytelling power within Nigerian theatre. Speaking on the initiative, the MD/CEO of the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, Mrs. Mofoluwake Edgar, said: “This season is intentional.

It is about visibility, voice, and validation. Nigerian women have always told powerful stories — this time, they are doing so unapologetically, from the centre of the stage.”

The six productions scheduled for 2026 are: ‘Kokoro the Blind Minstrel’, written and directed by Dr. Abiola Adumati (Easter 2026); ‘Dora’, written and directed by Dr. Toyin Bifarin Ogundeji (Easter 2026); ‘Makamba’, written and directed by Prof. Ifure Ufford-Azorbo (December 2026); ‘Hafsatu’, written and directed by Prof. Rasheedat Liman (December 2026); ‘Dein of Agbor’, written and directed by Prof. Juliana Okoh (December 2026); and ‘Princess Inikpi’, written and directed by Dr. Tayo Joan Adenuga (December 2026).

According to Mrs. Edgar, each play reflects a distinct cultural, historical, and social narrative, collectively showcasing the depth and diversity of Nigerian women’s voices across regions and disciplines.

One of the headline productions, ‘Dora’, tells the story of Professor Dora Nkem Akunyili, former Director-General of NAFDAC and former Minister of Information, highlighting her educational journey, regulatory battles, and national service during a critical period in Nigeria’s history.

As part of the season, the Foundation will recognise selected female leaders, executives, and champions of women’s advancement as Special Honorees. Their names will be featured on a Roll of Honour displayed at all six productions, celebrating women who support women across sectors.

The Duke of Shomolu Foundation is a leading Nigerian theatre and cultural institution dedicated to storytelling, heritage preservation, and national discourse through stage productions. The Foundation is committed to excellence, education, and the development of creative talent.