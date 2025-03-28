Powerful Tips For The Last 10 Ramadan Nights

Share

He who observed the fasts of Ramadan with faith and seeking reward (from Allah), all his previous sins would be forgiven, and he who observed prayer on Lailat-ul- Qadr with faith and seeking reward (from Allah), all his previous sins would be forgiven.

Some of the basics points that need to be observed are: 1 Do not let your ‘performance’ until now affect your last 10 days.

The moment of forgiveness could be today or anytime in the coming days! It is not all lost! If you sincerely wish it could have been better Chin up and get ready to make it your best yet! Start with a positive, sincere intention!

2.Take a little time to read the Tafseer of Surah al-Qadr to understand what actually happens this night! You will feel its power and greatness so much more!

3 .Do not wait for the 27th Night to give it your “all”. The entire last 10 days should be your target. Stay up each night! Would you want to miss Laylatul Qadr even “by chance”?

4.Do not fall into any celebrations any Masjid or culture might try to promote. Follow the Sunnah! The Prophet (sallAllahu ‘alaihi wa sallam) guided us simply:“Whoever stays up and prays on Laylat al-Qadr out of faith and in the hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven.” (Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

5.Memorize and keep asking the Du’a taught by Rasoolullah (sallAllahu ‘alaihi wa sallam): Allaahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibb al-‘afwa fa’affu ‘anni (O Allaah, You are forgiving and You love forgiveness, so forgive me).(Tirmidhi)

6.Prepare a short Du’a list. Remember this is as awesome as it ever gets for a servant of Allah! The Night of Qadr, of Destiny! Consciously pick each and everything you crucially wish for in this dunya, in your deen, family, and in your aakhirah! Don’t forget to include the brothers and sisters around the world who are suffering and in grief!

7.Take brief naps during the day, if possible. Keep your stomach light and sleep as soon as you have prayed Isha and Taraweeh. Do not delay! After a brief nap, refresh yourself and get ready for worship.

8.Don’t neglect your family! Rasoolullah (sallAllahu ‘alaihi wa sallam) made it a point to wake up his wives throughout these nights! And yes, your children are not too young to stay up some part of the night if they can be allowed to play video games or watch TV, they can be inspired to be up at least for sometime! Prepare them, make them excited, plan some activities for them to do!

9.Choose a spot, whether in the Masjid or in your home, where you can have peace and solitude. Keep your mushaf, praying mat, and water at hand so that you are not distracted by constantly getting up for this or that.

