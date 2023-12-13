Powerful Nigerians involved in illegal mining, terrorism funding –Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Dele Alake, yesterday, alleged that powerful Nigerians involved in illegal mining were the ones sponsoring banditry and terrorism in the country.

Alake stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals for the 2024 budget defence in Abuja yesterday.

He said most of the banditry and terrorism are sponsored by illegal miners, insisting that they are not people who pick gold on the ground but powerful individuals in the country.

He said majority of the illegal miners were not foreigners, but added that they could be seen as symptoms.

“Nigerians are those powerful people behind them; we are identifying them with both kinetic and non-kinetic means. We have encouraged those petty illegal miners to form cooperatives.”

He said the most disturbing aspect was that most of the foreigners engaged in illegal mining in the country have no proper immigration.

According to him, for mining to generate the requisite revenue, there was a need to have a formal structure that the multinational could deal with, just like the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.

He, however, said that the approach of the ministry under his leadership would be different from NNPCL, adding that the structure being proposed for Nigeria Mining Corporation would be primarily private sector-driven and Nigeria will also have its equity; that this would mean that no government after could destabilise the structure.

He said the conservative amount of minerals deposited in the country is over $700 billion and we have not even accessed a quarter of what it has.

Alake urged the chairman of the committee to support the process as it would help change mining in the country. And that host communities where mining activities take place across the country would be engaged to forestall breakdown of law and order, pleading:

“If we are given that amount of money, I can tell you that what the ministry will contribute will outweigh other ministries, including what we are deriving from oil. “We can return trillions to the coffers of this country as revenue if we are given such a budget as proposed.”

According to him, we have 44 minerals in high demand but six in global demand. The chairman of the committee, Hon Gaza Gbefwi, said that the solid minerals sector remained the last hope for the country to attain the level of diversity it required.

He said that the committee has taken proactive steps to put up motions and bills that would strengthen and reorganise the sector.