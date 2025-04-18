Powerful Benefits Of Istighfar (Forgiveness)

Share

Stighfar means to seek the forgiveness of Allah Ta’ala from negligence and disobedience, by the means of both the tongue and the heart. Compliance to and Fulfillment of Allah’s Command.

"And seek Allah's forgiveness. Surely Allah is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful. " (Quran: 73:20) Protection from Punishments "Allah will not punish them while they seek [God's] forgiveness." (Quran: 8:33).Allah Ta'ala's Bounties and Mercy "Ask forgiveness from your Lord; Verily, He is EverForgiving.

He will send rain to you in abundance, increase you in wealth, children, orchards and rivers.” (Quran: 71:10-12) “Why do you not seek forgiveness with God, so that you may receive [His] mercy?” (Quran: 27:46) Relief from Worry and Stress “If anyone continually asks pardon, God will appoint for them a way out of every distress, a relief from every anxiety, and will provide for them from where they cannot imagine.”

(Sunan Abi Dawud, Ibn Majah) Expansion in Provisions “Seek the forgiveness of your Lord, and turn to Him in repentance, that He may grant you good enjoyment [of provisions].”

(Quran: 11:3) Likeness to Prophets and the Pious “Adam and Eve supplicated, “Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You do not forgive us or bestow Your Mercy upon us, we shall certainly be of the losers.” (Quran: 7:23) Abu Huraira Radiallahu Anhu narrates that he heard Nabi Muhammad saying.”

By Allah! I ask for forgiveness from Allah and turn to him in repentance more than seventy times a day.” (Bukhari) Forgiveness and Pardon “He who does either evil or wrongs himself, and then asks for the forgiveness of Allah, will find Allah All-Forgiving, All-Compassionate”

