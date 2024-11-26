Power, Water Resources Ministries Sign MoU On Sustainable Power, Irrigation Project

Share

The Federal Ministry of Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Water Resources and Sanitation counterpart for the implementation of the World Bank Sustainable Power and Irrigation Project for Nigeria (SPIN) program.

The signing ceremony which took place on Tuesday in Abuja, according to a statement by Special Adviser to the Minister of Power on Strategic Communication and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, marked a collaborative effort to harness Nigeria’s abundant hydropower potential.

According to him, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and his counterpart in Water Resources and Sanitation, Engineer Joseph Utsev, signed the MoU in the presence of senior government officials, development partners from the World Bank and other key stakeholders.

In his remarks, Adelabu highlighted the significance of SPIN in diversifying Nigeria’s energy mix, enhancing energy security, and combating climate change.

He noted that hydropower currently contributes about 20 percent of Nigeria’s grid supply, with a potential estimated at 14GW (14000 megawatts) of which only 15 percent has been tapped.

He said: “This collaboration underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging our natural resources for sustainable development.

“Through SPIN, we aim to optimize water resources to provide clean and reliable energy while supporting irrigation and agriculture for enhanced food security.”

Utsev, according to Tunji, echoed the same sentiment and emphasised the importance of integrating water and energy to foster socio-economic growth.

“This project will deliver the dividends of democracy that Nigerians are waiting for. The Federal Government, with support from the World Bank, remains dedicated to addressing developmental challenges in the country and delivering transformative results through innovative and strategic partnerships.”

According to Tunji, the SPIN initiative aligns with Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and the 2023 Electricity Act both of which prioritize renewable energy and infrastructure development to drive economic growth and environmental sustainability.

