Power: Unending blame game over crippling electricity output

While many Nigerians are in pain over the lingering epileptic power supply, which has negatively affected their businesses, increased operational cost and household expenditure as well as reduced their standard and quality of life, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and distribution companies have been pushing blames for the negative trend.

Minister

Adelabu, ostensibly in an apparent attempt to make the distribution companies improve their services, had threatened to sanction non-performing discos, including revoking their licences.

This was contained in a statement, where he also decried the deteriorating electricity services in Nigeria.

He also summoned the chief executive officers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to a meeting.

Adelabu said: “The purpose of that meeting is to discuss the worsening power supply in their respective regions and to collectively find lasting solutions.

“It is disheartening to witness the decline in power supply despite the concerted efforts to improve the situation.

“The Ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOS) to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW.

“Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are falling to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN while vandalism of power infrastructure exacerbates the problem in regions such as Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.

“Moving forward, I am committed to holding all discos accountable for their performance. Willful non-performance will not be tolerated, severed consequences, including license revocation, may be imposed.

“Additionally, I have instructed TCN to prioritize repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected regions

“During recent supervisory visits to power generating plants, I have witnessed firsthand the chalelnges faced by the sector.

“Plans are underway to settle outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which will alleviate the financial strain and contribute to improved generation level nationwide.”

Stakeholders differ with minister

Responding to the Minister’s threat to revoke the licences of non-performing discos, an energy analyst, Idowu Adedotun, opined that the minister’s decision-making tendencies included being somewhat casual with facts and displaying a propensity for making political missteps.

He said the revocation threat may exacerbated Nigeria’s already dire power situation, with the country experiencing unprecedented challenges in its power supply.

He advised the minister to focus on achieving short- and medium-term gains rather than indulging license revocation threats that may further complicate service delivery.

According to him, the minister should concentrate on quick wins by addressing critical issues within the power transmission sector, particularly advocating for an aggressive decentralisation of TCN network.

He added that the minister should leverage on all the government metering initiatives, such as the Presidential Metering Initiative, to deepen more metering and accessibility across the country.

He also advised Adelabu to collaborate with DisCos, the Ministry of Finance, and the Presidency to facilitate the resolution of outstanding electricity debts, including those owed by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Adedotun said: “Over the past seven months under the Minister’s tenure, the power supply from the grid to Distribution Companies (DisCos) has fluctuated alarmingly between 3000 MegaWatts and 2000MW.”

An energy and corporate lawyer, AbdulWasiu Esuola, cautioned that issuing licence revocation threats could be detrimental to the current state of the power industry.

He said: “The minister needs to face his job of steering the policy direction of the Power industry and let NERC do its statutory job of regulating the power industry.

“Besides, what all entities on the regulatory side and industry players should be concerned about at this point is supporting state governments so that we can all take the benefits of the newly decentralised power industry and supporting NERC and the three working groups recently inaugurated by NERC so that the country can also take the benefits under the Electricity Act 2023 and the Electricity (Amendment) Act 2024.”

Executive Director of PowerUp Nigeria, Adetayo Adegbemle, advised Adelabu to seek understanding of the industry’s true challenges, given his extensive experience in the regulated sector.

According to him, Adelabu should seek informed advice prior to enacting policy decisions.

He said: “His recent statement is like Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) saying they will revoke a Bank licence.”

Executive Coordinator, NEPA Wahala, Emeka Ojoko, said the minister, the DisCos should work collaboratively to address industry challenges.

He said: “If the DisCo licences are revoked, who will take over their franchises?

“The problem is not the GenCos, TCN or DisCos, rather it is the structure of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and policy formulation/implementation.

“The government needs to amend or abrogate the policies which constrain sector competition, efficiency and profitability, without which the electricity supply value chain will continually lack the resources and revenues to maintain and upgrade generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure.”

Minister simmers down

Probably hit by criticisms of his threat to withdraw the licences of poorly performing Discos, the minister, during a meeting with the heads of agencies in Abuja, urged the National Electricity Regulatory Agency (NERC) to initiate creative ways of making the DisCos to improve in their services.

He stated that the ways could include imposition of stiff sanctions on utilities which fail to pick their allocations and outright cancellation of lincences.

He accused the DisCos of not doing enough to improve supply despite the availability of power on the national grid.

Indebtedness

The Executive Director, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, had said the Nigerian government owed about N100 billion in electricity bill.

According to him, the N100 billion is the total debt owed by the Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) of government.

He opined that the recent payment of debts by the presidential villa to the Abuja electricity distribution company after the disco had made a public notice could have been avoided had the government been timely in settling its electricity bills.

He urged the government to be alive to its responsibilities by providing a good environment for energy distributors in Nigeria.

Oduntan said: “I said all of us need to pay our part. On the part of the government, always try to create an enabling environment for businesses to strive. Always play your part by paying your bill.

“It’s only two or three weeks ago that there was a news that went viral that the Nigeria presidential villa was owing electricity bill. This bill was not paid until Abuja DisCo put up an advert which called the attention of the president.

“You will be surprised to find some ministries that own Abuja Disco. The ministries, departments and agencies are owing in excess of N100 billion.

“We’ve been saying this for a long time. They didn’t start owing from May 2023. So, there is no politics or mischief here. We are talking about facts and how we can solve problems.”

EKEDC’s position

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) gave some reasons over poor power services.

In a statement on its X handle, it explained that the lingering power supply epilepsy in various areas of the state was as a result of the low allocation from TCN.

It said: “Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that the recent drop in power supply is due to low allocation from TCN.

IBEDC

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) blamed the current poor power services within its jurisdiction on many factors.

In a statement, it said that several factors had contributed to the current state of the power supply within its franchise, resulting in disruptions and inconveniences for residents and businesses.

It identified one of the primary factors as the low supply of gas to generating companies (Gencos) which, it said, has led to a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid.

It stated that this had significantly reduced the power available on the transmission grid for onward supply to IBEDC, and in turn, greatly hindered its ability to provide power to customers within its franchise, namely Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and partly in Kogi, Niger and Ekiti states.

It also said that scheduled maintenance activities conducted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in January and March, 2024 necessitated planned outages in specific areas of our network.

According to it, while these measures are essential for ensuring the long-term reliability of electricity infrastructure, it recognised the inconvenience they may cause and sincerely apologized for any disruptions experienced by its customers.

It said: “Furthermore, vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructures remains a major issue negatively impacting power supply. An example is the unfortunate vandalism of TCN towers in Ogun state in May 2023 which resulted in over 7 months of darkness for many of our valued customers.

“At IBEDC we are particularly confronted with the escalating cases of vandalism, with over 40 incidents recorded in 2024 alone. The theft of valuable assets such as transformer oil, cables and aluminum conductors pose a significant challenge to our operations, as communities affected are thrown into extended periods of outage depending on the severity of the act.”

It also said that energy theft through illegal connections, meter bypass and illicit meters are also major issues affecting adequate supply of power to customers, because according to it, they result in revenue losses and liquidity problems for the electricity value chain.

It also said that it noticed an alarming upsurge, with over 1,450 identified cases of energy theft between January and February 2024.

“Lastly, payment apathy from customers is a major challenge to adequate supply of power. Unfortunately, across our customer segments we have different mindsets that electricity is a social service and should not be paid for; some only pay part of the bill, while others don’t pay because they haven’t received their preferred hours of supply.

“To all our customers, our appeal is simple, please pay for whatever hours of supply you have consumed in addition to the outstanding bills to enable IBEDC survive and become sustainable as this is the guarantee for improved power supply.

“On energy theft and vandalism, we are currently partnering with security agencies to reduce this vice, however, we urge our customers to remain vigilant, protect electrical infrastructures within their communities and report any suspicious activities promptly.

“We are implementing comprehensive measures to improve and strengthen our infrastructure in order to efficiently distribute the power we receive from the grid. We are also urgently exploring alternate sources of power to enable us to meet the power supply needed within our franchise.

Last line

“Despite these challenges, we remain optimistic that poor supply will soon become a thing of the past as the Minister of Power, Adelabu, has taken urgent steps to address the gas supply issue.”