Power Transmission Tower Along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway Destroyed By ISWAP

A terrorist group known as the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) has once again caused havoc as they destroyed a 330KVA high-tension transmission line along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region made the disclosure in a statement issued via its verified X page on Thursday.

According to the report, the incident took place in the early hours of December 28, 2023, around 7:00 AM, specifically between Yanayakiri and Garin Kuturu in the Jakana general area.

Zagazola highlighted that this is not an isolated event, as the terrorists had previously vandalized two transmission towers near Katsaita village on December 21.

This earlier act resulted in a power supply failure affecting parts of Borno and Yobe.

The destruction of the 330KVA transmission line raises concerns about the region’s energy infrastructure, as these deliberate acts of sabotage not only disrupt the daily lives of the people but also impact critical services that rely on a stable power supply.

Such incidents not only pose a threat to the immediate safety of the affected areas but also contribute to the broader challenges faced by the communities in the region.

Zagazola Makama’s role as a counter-insurgency expert underscores the ongoing efforts to monitor and address security issues in the Lake Chad region.

The need for continued vigilance and effective counter-terrorism measures is evident in the face of recurring incidents perpetrated by groups like ISWAP.

The impact on essential services, such as electricity, emphasizes the broader consequences of these attacks on the well-being and development of the affected regions.