The Sunday Mail – Power Transformer Dangerously Exposed

Police Pension Bill: Test of national gratitude, responsibility

Dear Editor,

The Police Pension Bill, currently before the National Assembly, remains one of the most critical legislative interventions for Nigeria’s security architecture and moral conscience. Initiated by retired police officers, the bill seeks to rectify the long-standing inequities and inadequacies in the existing police pension scheme, an arrangement that has failed to reflect the years of sacrifice, risk, and devotion given by those who served the nation under the most demanding conditions.

In a commendable move, the National Assembly expanded the scope of the bill to include all paramilitary retirees, ensuring that every category of security personnel who dedicated their productive years to the defence of the nation will benefit. This inclusive approach recognises a simple truth: security is a collective effort, and justice for one arm must extend to all.

There is now an urgent call on the Presidency to formally request this bill once it is transmitted and to give it the necessary executive assent without delay. At the same time, lawmakers must move with speed and a sense of national duty to ensure that the bill scales all legislative hurdles. Time is of the essence.

The bill should be passed and signed into law before electioneering activities begin, so that it does not become political bait or campaign fodder in the hands of the opposition. Matters of national welfare especially those concerning retired servicemen and women must rise above partisan interests. Members of the National Assembly must remember that these ex-service men and women are among the nation’s truest leaders and defenders.

Many of them spent over thirty-five years safeguarding lives, maintaining law and order, and protecting the sovereignty of the country, often at great personal cost. It is both unjust and dangerous to entrust citizens with arms to defend the nation and then deny them dignity and adequate remuneration in retirement.

Passing this bill into law will have far-reaching benefits. Beyond correcting past injustices, it will improve the nation’s security situation by restoring hope, trust, and morale. Serving paramilitary officers will be reassured that their sacrifices are not in vain and that the nation they protect will stand by them in retirement.

Every member of the National Assembly must therefore put all hands on deck to ensure that this bill becomes law as soon as possible. This is not merely a legislative duty, it is a moral obligation and a statement of national gratitude.

How a nation treats those who once stood guard over it speaks volumes about its values, its priorities, and its future. The Police Pension Bill must not be delayed. It must be passed. It must be signed. And it must finally give Nigeria’s retired security personnel the dignity they have long deserved. Allison Abanum writes from Abuja

Need for Nigerian politicians to be cautious with their statements

Dear Editor,

Truth be told, many politicians who served this nation have benefited immensely from its oil-derived wealth. Nigeria is a blessed nation that has everything to take care of its citizens and to protect them from being kidnapped and killed by gunmen.

However, the reverse is the case, as all efforts of the presidency to put everything in order in the area of security appear to be of no avail. The comments made by some politicians regarding the ongoing insecurity in Nigeria are not encouraging This is our only nation.

Yet the poor masses in rural areas have long been victims of attacks, with gunmen invading their villages while they are asleep. These villagers lack the funds to request personal police security details to protect them from being kidnapped by gunmen while they are asleep, making it easy for the said gunmen to attack them.

It is distressing news that some villagers in Nigeria, whose areas have been targeted by gunmen, have been relocated to a safer state for their safety. The politicians are being urged to speak constructively about Nigeria and offer valuable advice to the presidency to help stop the ongoing insecurity.

Once again, those who have benefited from Nigeria must not tear it apart. The US government, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, should set up a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility to watch the activities of our politicians whose comments escalate insecurity, resulting in the mass killing of poor villagers. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State via jimohmumin@yahoo.com

Open letter to Nigeria’s voters: Clause 60, Electoral integrity, practical technological pathway

Dear Editor,

Nigeria is once again engaged in a passionate national conversation following the signing of the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment). At the centre of the debate lies Clause 60, which allows electronic transmission of results to remain optional while permitting manual fallback where connectivity challenges arise.

Public anxiety about this provision is understandable. Nigerians want assurance that results recorded at polling units remain authentic throughout the collation process. The solution to this concern need not be political confrontation; it can be technical reinforcement.

I wish to introduce a Nigerian-developed approach designed to strengthen electoral integrity under both electronic and manual scenarios. It is called CRYLID — the Cryptographic Real You Location Identity Device, a patented innovation developed by Grandview Digital Private Infrastructure for Public Service G-DPIPS.

Core issue The real concern is not whether electronic transmission should be mandatory. The issue is whether polling-unit results can be independently verified even when connectivity fails. Infrastructure limitations are real, but they should not translate into diminished confidence in the authenticity of results.

What the technology does CRYLID enables polling-unit results to be cryptographically authenticated at the moment they are recorded. A secure digital signature binds the result data, geographic coordinates, and timestamp into a tamper-evident record. This process occurs locally and does not depend on internet availability. Once connectivity returns, the authenticated record can synchronise with central systems.

The effect is straightforward: the integrity of results is secured at source, reducing the risk associated with later stages of collation. Why this matters for clause 60 Under this approach, manual fallback procedures remain lawful and operationally useful, while the authenticity of polling-unit outcomes remains independently verifiable.

Where discrepancies arise between sealed digital records and subsequent submissions, such differences become auditable through objective technical evidence. This is not about replacing existing electoral procedures; it is about strengthening trust within them.

Call for technical engagement I respectfully invite the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Presidency, the National Assembly, and civil society stakeholders to engage in a technical briefing on how cryptographic location verification can complement Nigeria’s electoral framework ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Electoral credibility should be a shared national objective beyond partisan lines. Constructive engagement with available technology is the most responsible path forward. To the Nigerian voter Confidence in democracy grows when systems are transparent and verifiable.

Technology cannot replace the will of the people, but it can help ensure that the will expressed at the polling unit remains intact throughout the process. CRYLID represents one component of a broader sovereign digital infrastructure to be presented under the ADDRESS NIGERIA initiative on 11 May 2026, a federated framework designed to strengthen governance through address-aware location-intelligent systems.

I thank the editors of Nigeria’s free press for sustaining informed national dialogue. Digital Bismark Adegbuyi (DBA) Chairman/Founder/CEO Grandview Digital Private Infrastructure for Public Service G-DPIPS Inventor, CRYLID and former Postmaster General of Nigeria (2016–2019)

A visitor’s experience at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso

Dear Editor,

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, was built during the tenure of the late Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala as governor of Oyo. When the sole ownership of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, was secured by His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, it became one hundred per cent functional.

Like every public institution, it had and still has its share of challenges. To date, the gigantic edifice has not been completed fully. Oyo State government under the Golden Governor, Engineer Makinde, is hereby beseeched to commit more funds for its completion.

However, it should be put on record that the services being rendered at the hospital are good. Both medical and non-medical members of staff perform their duties diligently. This writer is speaking from experience and therefore uses this medium to commend them.

On the other hand, urgent attention should be given to the railings at the balcony of its Male Surgical Ward. The railings have become rotten. It is dangerous for anybody to lean on them because a fall from the fourth floor can lead to death. Neglect of timely repairs makes rebuilding inevitable. The management of the hospital is enjoined to take urgent action. Adelani Olawuyi writes from Obada/ Odo Oba, Ogo Oluwa LGA, Oyo State.