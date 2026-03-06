Power: Tinubu Inaugurates 11-Man Panel Of Grid Asset Mgt. Coy.

…To recover 1,600 MW within 18-24 months, develop high-capacity 330V+ double-circuit transmission lin

In order to address the challenges in the power sector, President Bola Tinubu has constituted an 11-member committee to ensure the smooth incorporation of the Grid Asset Management Company Limited (GAMCO).

New Telegraph reports that the constitution of the committee followed the Federal Executive Council’s approval for the establishment of the company at its Wednesday meeting.

In proposing GAMCO, the President hoped to fast-track a quick-fix solution to the endemic problems of stranded power, grid management and transmission in the country’s electricity sector.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who performed the inauguration on behalf of the President on Friday, said the committee was critical to the realisation of President Tinubu’s aspirations in Nigeria’s power sector.

“The proposed establishment of GAMCO is one of the revolutionary steps taken by Mr President and this administration in the all – important power sector.

“We are here for the inauguration of the Committee on Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO), which is basically to optimise and revolutionise power generation, and in particular, the grid and transmission sector,” the Chief of Staff said.

He called on members to align with the President’s vision in proposing the formation of GAMCO and to stick to the committee’s mandate.

Gbajabiamila said the committee would conduct a comprehensive review of existing laws, regulations, policies, and institutional frameworks governing the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission, distribution, and market operations

It would examine the implications of the Electricity Reform Laws (2025) and related unbundling arrangements on asset ownership, management, and regulatory oversight.

It would identify areas of conflict, overlap, or inconsistency between the proposed GAMCO framework and extant legal and regulatory instruments.

The committee would also assess the legal status, ownership structure, and contractual obligations of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) assets, including the Omotosho, Olorunshogo, and Ihovbor plants, which GAMCO planned to use for its pilot phase.

It would evaluate the interface between GAMCO’s proposed mandate and the statutory functions of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, and determine the fiscal, financial, and market implications of the proposal, including subsidy exposure, market liquidity, and revenue frameworks.

In addition, the committee would determine whether the establishment and operationalisation of GAMCO require amendments to primary legislation, subsidy regulations, and executive directives.

The Chief of Staff to the President is the Chairman of the Committee, with the Attorney–General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Ministers of Power, Works, and Finance as members.

Others include the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy, Science, Technology and Innovation, Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Minister of State (Petroleum), the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, and energy expert Professor Yemi Oke.

The Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr John Chidiebere Ezeamama, is the committee’s secretary.

The Grid Asset Management Company Limited (GAMCO) aimed to recover and optimise stranded power generation using the Benin-Lagos transmission corridor as a pilot phase.

The initiative would address Nigeria’s power sector challenges through optimisation, private capital mobilisation, and disciplined asset management, ultimately improving electricity reliability and national competitiveness.

The Federal Government would fully own GAMCO as a commercial venture, with the shares held by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

The company would modernise transmission evacuation, starting from the most critical axis withi