Power: ‘Technology, Customer Cooperation Key To Increasing N570.25bn Tariff Collection’

Executive Director, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, has said that the deployment of cutting edge technowlogy is key for electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to increase their revenue or tariff collections.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he emphasised the great role technology can play in boosting power services delivery. According to him, deployment of technology will reduce, if not totally eliminate, power theft.

He, however, stated that investment was needed to deploy technology in the power system. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its 2025 third quarter report had stated that the total revenue collected by all DisCos in 2025/ Q3 was N570.25 billion out of N706.61 billion billed to the customers.

It explained that this translates to a collection efficiency of 80.70 per cent, representing an increase of 4.63pp compared to 2025/Q2 (76.07%).

On billing efficiency, NERC stated that the naira value of the total energy offtake by all DisCos in 2025/Q3 was N854.53 billion, and the total energy billed was N706.61 billion, which translates to a billing efficiency of 82.69 per cent.

According to it, the billing efficiency of 82.69 per cent recorded during the quarter represents an increase of 1.08pp compared to 2025/Q2 (81.61%). It further explained that at an aggregate level, DisCos cumulatively recorded billing losses of N147.92 billion in 2025/Q3.

It also explained that the Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) loss is a summation of – billing losses incurred by a DisCo due to its inability to bill 100 per cent of energy delivered to customers (technical and commercial losses); and collection losses arising from the DisCo’s inability to collect 100% of the bills issued to customers.

It stated that the weighted average ATC&C loss across all DisCos in 2025/ Q3 was 33.27 per cent, comprising technical and commercial loss (17.31%) and collection loss (19.30%). It added that the ATC&C loss of 33.27 per cent is 12.73pp higher than the 2025 MYTO target (20.54%) and translates to a cumulative revenue loss of N108.753 billion across all DisCos.

It further said that the ATC&C loss decreased by 4.65pp (better performance) compared to 2025/Q2 (37.92%). According to it, all the DisCos except Eko and Ikeja failed to achieve their target ATC&C during the quarter, with Kaduna DisCo recording the worst under-performance relative to the target ATC&C (Actual – 71.10 per cent vs. target – 21.32%).

Oduntan harped on the need for customers to pay their bills to enable power service providers to increase their service delivery. He said: “First of all, the DisCos across the border have increased their collection efficiency over the years.

If you see where we are today, in 2026, and where we are coming from in 2013, you see that there are a lot of improvements. But it is not just a one-way thing. We need the cooperation of the customers, the consumers of that electricity, the willingness of the consumers to pay for us to be able to collect.

“We need to deploy more technology, and the deployment of technology is also an investment on its own.. We need more of that to combat energy theft. If energy is not being stolen, there will increase collection efficiency, because that means the revenue which was supposed to accrue to the sector will accrue.

“We need all those measures to increase the deployment of meters. With that, then continuous mentoring and sensitization of customers for them to know their rules and responsibilities.

People need to understand why they need to pay. Every time they don’t pay, it affects the whole sector and the ability of the operators to bring their electricity down to them.”

Oduntan said refusal of any electricity user to pay his bill on the excuse that he was not provided with the promised hours of power was not a tenable reason.

He stated that while power providers will work towards improvement of their services, payment of the already provided power was necessary for continuous power provision and even for better service delivery. He said: “If I give you electricity for five hours, you should pay for that electricity for five hours.

If you get supply for two hours, eight hours or 12 hours, you should pay. Making the services available, yes we can improve and give you more but the one you get, you have to pay for it. It is mischievous for any customer to say, ‘well, I’m expecting them to give me 20 hours, they’re only giving me two hours, so, I won’t pay for those two hours.

That’s not an excuse. “What we should look forward to is increased increment in generation, transition and distribution, so that we can have more. If we have more supply available, yes, customers will be happy.

And if we have more available and they are not paying, it will not be easy for the distributor to be able to pay to get more next time from the producer. If you are a distributor of any product, the ability to pay for what you have supplied is very important.

That means you need to collect from your customer to be able to pay off to those who supply you the products. “So, the issue of people not paying because the service is not efficient, I thought we should be focusing on, okay, we need 10 hours, they’re giving us five hours. We’ll pay for this five hours, but please try to increase it to 10 hours.

That is even different from saying, I’m not paying for five hours because I expect you to give me 10 hours. When you use that, because they do not give me the number of hours I need, I am not paying, that is not a good reason not to pay.

“On our part, we need to be more efficient. On the part of the customers, they need to be paying for the services. And payment is also linked to efficiency. If I’m not being paid, I’m not able to recover my costs, how can I be efficient?”