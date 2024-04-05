Power: Tariff Increase To Cut 52% In Monthly Subsidy

…increase to cut 52% monthly subsidy

Twenty four hours after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced a 300 per cent upward tariff adjustment, a new electricity industry data has shown that the reviewed tariffs could deliver a 52 per cent cut in monthly subsidy expenses. The document cited by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that the new development would save the FG about N135.26 billion monthly from the current N261.2 billion figure to around N125.94 billion.

This is just as some electricity distribution companies has also dispatched details of the new tariffs to their customers. NERC in a statement had disclosed that the newly approved electricity tariff could reduce the Federal Government’s electricity subsidy for the fiscal year 2024 by approximately N1.14 trillion. It said: “All other customers under Band B to E service category and representing 85 per cent of customers population would not be affected by the current review of end-user tariffs. “All distribution companies (DisCos) have been provided with mandatory targets for investments and migration of more customers to Band A service category.

“With the newly approved tariffs, subsidies for the 2024 fiscal year are expected to reduce by about NGN1.14 trillion in furtherance of the Federal Government’s realignment of the subsidy regime.“ Meanwhile, some of the DisCos, including Enugu Electric Distribution Company, (EEDC), Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IEDC) and Benin Electric Distribution Company (BEDC), have sent details of the adjusted tariffs to their customers. A breakdown of the new tariff increase on the subsidy costs for each power distribution company (DisCo) as presented by the NERC showed that Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has 107 Band A Feeders while the new tariff range is N33.95 to N225.00, and the monthly subsidy cost is N18.95 billion, down from N38.01 billion previously.

Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) has 48 Band A Feeders: The subsidy cost is now N9.19 billion compared from the previous N15.51 billion while the new tariff is between N39.90 to N225.00. Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IEDC) has 45 Band A Feeders: The new tariff range is from N31.24 to N225.00, and the subsidy cost has been reduced from the previous N38.37 billion to N17.03 billion. Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has 44 Band A Feeders. The tariff range is between N36.20 to N225.00,.The new subsidy amount is N10.31 billion, while the previous subsidy amount was N19.59 billion. Benin Electric Distribution Company (BEDC) has 44 Band A Feeders.

The new tariffs in the area range from N41.20 to N225.00 while the new subsidy cost is N11.01 billion, which is a reduction from the previous N21.69 billion. Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC): has 43 Band A Feeders: The new tariff range ranges between N31.88 to N225.00, while the subsidy cost has been reduced from N18.48 billion to N7.79 billion Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has 43 Band A Feeders: The tariff range is now from N39.44 to N225.00, while the new subsidy cost is N10.13 billion, c from the previous N18.89 billion. Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has 30 Band A Feeders: The subsidy cost has been cut down from N31.31 billion to N11.16 billion while the tariff range is between N36.26 to N225.00.