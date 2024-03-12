Power supply restored after Kano substation fire –TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said that it has restored power supply to some of the areas supplied by the transformers affected by the fire, which gutted the Dan Agundi Substation in Kano on Sunday. The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN Ndidi Mbah, in a statement yesterday, explained that TCN engineers isolated the transformers affected by the inferno and reconfigured some cables to facilitate power supply to three of the feeders for the customers of the Kano Distribution customers.

She added that work was ongoing to ensure full restoration to the rest of the feeders. Mbah said the remaining four feeders- Zaria, Club, CBN, and the second 15MVA power transformer- will resume bulk power supply before the end of Monday 11 March following repair works on a punctured cable initiated in the early hours of the morning. It was learnt that the fire was triggered by a sudden spark from the electrical oil pumping machine used to pump oil back into one of the 60MVA power transformers, which had just undergone maintenance in the substation. Mbah apologised to the affected customers for any inconvenience caused by the incident and also appreciated their patience