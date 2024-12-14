Power Supply: NNPCL To Replicate Emergency Gas Power Plant Across Nation

Share

The state Minister for Petroleum and Gas Resources, Hon. Obobgemem Elpo had said that the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant will be replaced across the country, especially Northern part to address problems associated with power supply due to incessant vandalization of facilities and inadequate supply across the Federation

The Minister who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri shortly after inspecting the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant on Saturday, said “This is also interpreting the dreams of president Bola Tinubu to drive the economy through gas and this will be l replicated in other states of the Federation.

“This first case is proof to me that this will work. I am really impressed, I am happy “, he added.

“When completed the AjoaKuta, Kaduna and Kano (AKJ) Gas pipeline project will address, the issues of the Gas supply to the North, he said

Hon. Ekpo said “To supply gas to the plant Federal Government is doing it virtually the Ahakuta, Kaduna and Kano Gas pipeline which take gas to Kano, by that I want to believe in the shortest possible time NNPCL will put on LNG gas plant in Kano so that other gas plants will be replicated in the North and problem of gas. Supply will be solved. The Federal Government is on course.

“AKK is 95 per cent in completion and I have been given assurance by the leadership of the NNPCL that by the first quarter of the next year, ut will be complicated and commissioned so that the economic lives of the people will change drastically.”

Speaking in the Maiduguri power plant, Hon. Ekpo said “Thank you very much, I am impressed with what saw in the Emergency Power Plant in Maiduguri. let me begin with sincere appreciation to the Governor and the Government of Bormo state for providing a conducive atmosphere for the execution of this project, without peace the project wouldn’t have been possible. I also want to commend the GCEO of the NNPCL and his team for interpreting the message of the former President. , Hon Ekpo said.

He said “Without power, the economic life of the people cannot move on. I am ready impressed. I have seen that a single aspect of it has been completed and commissioned which is providing a power supply to the people of Borno. I have seen the Gas storage is for 2 days and they working on this massive storage which Will. provide storage for 8 days. This an improvement and the idea of the NNPCL”

“By January we would be back to commission the combined circuit of this very project including the 8 days storage that has been put in place. So I urge you to tell the world, let Nigerians know what NNPCL is doing, let Nigerians know that there is peace in Borno state for the project of such magnitude to be executed,” he further said.

He urged state governments to always allocate lands and support Federal Government projects in their states, stressing that for such projects to be completed on time people would benefit.

He commended the Bormo state government and the management of NNPCL for a good job.

At the Government House Maiduguri, Minister Saud was in the state to assess the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant and commended Governor Babagana Zulum and the Borno state government and the people state for their support.

He said the power plant will go a long in addressing inadequate power supply in the state and the country at large.

Responding, Governor Babagana Zulum assured the Minister that the Borno state government will continue to support Federal Government projects in the state, especially the power plant.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur said “We are always ready to support Federal Government programs and projects in the state as it is for the common good of our people.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank President Bola Tinubamu, the Minister and NNPCL for the power projects which have not only impacted the lives of our people but improved the economy of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"