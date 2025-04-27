Power supply, insecurity, politics’ll hinder 24-hour ports operation in Nigeria–Experts

Share

Although the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) can render their services 24/7 in view of it’s huge economic benefits, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that lack of political will, insecurity and ineffective power supply to the ports are the obstacles to 24-hour ports operation in Nigeria

Why 24-hour ports operation matter

Modern seaports like the Port of Singapore, Rotterdam and Busan are active 24 hours a day, seven days a week service ports. Their uninterrupted activity allows for quicker vessel turnaround, optimised cargo flows, and synchronised hinterland logistics.

Nigeria, by contrast, loses productive hours at night, resulting in ship discharge delays, and increased costs that are passed down to the Nigerian consumers.

According to maritime experts, continuous operations of seaports, when scientifically engineered, do more than extend working hours—they redesign the flow of goods, harmonize inter-agency actions, and strengthen economic resilience.

Chairman Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC), Bolaji Sumola, who spoke at a recent Journal Nigeria 5th Town Hall Meeting, noted that ports like the Rotterdam and Singapore leverage real-time digital platforms and port community systems (PCS).

These, according to him, facilitate vessel scheduling, cargo tracking, Customs clearance, and intermodal coordination. He noted that the Nigeria’s National Single Window is promising in this regard and “we hope that coverage and integration is seamless,” he said

Labour and safety management

While global ports have successfully introduced flexible, incentivised shift systems for round-the-clock operations—supported by safety tech and real-time performance tracking—Nigerian ports still grapple with rigid shifts and minimal night-shift safety measures.

Speaking, the President General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Francis Bunu Abi, said while the Nigerian dockworkers were ready for 24-hour ports operation, there is the need for the NPA to get its acts together and ensure that adequate incentive was put in place for the dock workers.

This is as the NPCC Chairman, Bolaji Sumola, disclosed that the key enabler of 24-hour port operation is uninterrupted, sustainable, and cost-effective power.

He emphasised that Nigeria may not necessarily replicate energy-intensive, fossil-based models in use elsewhere; instead, “we can leapfrog into renewables and hybrid micro grids, tailored to our climate and capacity.”

Trade expert and President of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr Lucky Amiwero, said the major obstacle to achieving 24-hour port operation was lack of effective power supply in the seaports, saying without power supply, nothing else can work, including the digital infrastructure NPA and the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) and its Trade Modernisation Project partner are putting in place in the ports.

Meanwhile, Sumola noted that Nigeria has excellent solar potential, which it can leverage on like Ports Jurong (Singapore) and the Port of Los Angeles, which have rooftop solar systems powering key terminals.

“Locally, Nigerdock on the Snake Island now offsets 40 per cent of its daytime power, using solar, cutting over 2,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually. This option can be adopted by more stakeholders in Nigerian Ports,” he said.

He further suggested use of hybrid micro grids to power the ports. These combine solar, wind, and biofuel generators with battery storage to guarantee consistent power. Ports like Le Havre (France) and Antwerp (Belgium) integrate offshore wind farms for sustainable grid augmentation.

According to him, using IoT sensors and AI-powered controllers, ports can monitor, predict, and allocate energy consumption efficiently. This minimises waste and ensures critical systems remain operational during power fluctuations or peak activity.

Digital transformation of all ports

Digital transformation of all ports implies expansion of the Port Community System (PCS) and National Single Window to cover all terminals.

Sunday Telegraph reports that ports like Rotterdam and Singapore leverage real-time digital platforms and Port Community Systems. These facilitate vessel scheduling, cargo tracking, Customs clearance, and intermodal coordination. Nigeria’s National Single Window is promising in this regard, Sumola disclosed, saying “we hope that coverage and integration is seamless.”

Existing 24-hour operations at Nigerian ports

The Apapa Port Manager, Adebowale Ibrahim, who represented the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, at the Town Hall Meeting themed: “Bridging The Gaps To Actualising 24-hour Port Operation,” concurred with the submission of Sumola, saying the NPA currently runs several of its core services on a 24-hour basis, especially in the Lagos ports. However, certain conditions like security concerns may not allow the Authority to carry it out in all port locations, he stressed.



The services include: Pilotage services

NPA operates 24-hour Pilotage Services at all Pilotage Districts. This ensures continuous vessel movement, day and night, including berthing and sailing. Pilots are on rotational shifts to support uninterrupted operations, which is a cornerstone of port efficiency and safety.

Marine services

Marine services, such as towage, mooring, and tug assistance are active round-the-clock. These services are critical for safe navigation and are manned in shifts to guarantee constant availability.

Vessel traffic management and control

With the support of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) infrastructure and personnel, vessel movement is monitored 24/7, ensuring that Port waters are adequately managed to prevent congestion and collisions.

Exit gate operations

At Lagos Ports Complex (LPC) and Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC), the exit gates remain operational 24/7, facilitating truck ingress and egress at all hours. This has improved the evacuation of cargo and reduced turnaround time for trucks.

Automated billing system

NPA has successfully automated its billing system, allowing customers to make payments online without physical presence. This system enhances efficiency and allows for near real-time processing of vessel-related invoices, which is essential for continuous Port operations.

Electronic call-up system

The Eto Electronic Call-Up System is a Traffic Management System that ensures real-time scheduling of cargo trucks, enhancing traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks within the port corridor.

Port Community System (PCS)

According to Ibrahim, NPA is actively working towards the implementation of the Port Community System, a unified digital platform that will integrate all port stakeholders, including Terminal Operators, Shipping Lines, Freight Forwarders, and Regulatory Agencies. When fully deployed, PCS will significantly enhance the coordination of 24-hour operations by allowing seamless data exchange and real-time visibility of port processes.

He stated that to consolidate and expand 24-hour operations across all Nigerian ports, the following strategic actions are underway: Enhanced maritime security through partnership with NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, and leveraging the Deep Blue Project; 24-hour customs availability, ensuring that clearance and cargo documentation are processed without interruption; Infrastructure upgrade, including installation of proper lighting at critical access points; Digital transformation, with PCS and remote payment authentication as key enablers.



24 hour port operation, a possibility

The former President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Eugene Nweke, said only a political will would make the 24-hour port operations achievable.

He said: “A 24-hour port operation is achievable if the government would give a clear order to this effect.

“Government should get a regulatory agency to supervise port operations accurately for monitoring and evaluation.

“Once everyone knows what to do, operators will be guided. It will not be a situation where the government issues port orders without monitoring and no enforcement.

“So, we need a political will to drive our ports for 24-hour port operations in Nigeria,” Nweke said.

He charged the government agencies to see the transformation as a responsibility while port stakeholders should see it as a necessity.

According to him, collaboration and partnership among stakeholders would enable both government and port users to achieve 24-hour port operations.

He said any identified bottlenecks delaying the achievement of 24-hour port operations should be removed and sanctioned accordingly.

He said that port communities were meant for commercial activities, adding that necessary infrastructure should be considered in the ports to avoid unnecessary human elements.

Nweke urged the government to improve on infrastructure to make the ports more attractive and friendly for customers.

Also speaking, Assistant Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abass Oladepo, said Customs have been offering its service 24 hours.

Oladepo said at Ports and Terminal Multi Services Ltd. (PTML) command, the Customs had commenced 24-hour cargo clearance, saying on the that average, in one-year, the command had achieved less than 6-hour ports clearance.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, ENL Consortium, Mr Mark Walsh, urged Nigerian banks attached to ports cargo clearance operations to improve their operation to avoid delays in payments.

He commended the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority for modernising the ports, adding that there was need for 24-hour lighting at the ports, to stop them from running generators 24/7.

He said that ports operation needs more lighting, especially for security during the night operations.

The General Manager, Trade Modernisation project (TMP) Mr Ahmed Ogunsola, implored stakeholders to collaborate, even as he pointed out the challenges hindering 24-hour port operations even as TMP is saddled with task of providing solutions to some of them.

Ogunsola said that TMP is working with the Nigeria Customs Service to enhance cargo clearance by providing technology backbone, building capacity and to enhance sustainability.

He said that 24-hour port operation was achievable with collaboration of port users.

“The TMP has an agreement with the Federal Government to provide 67 scanners and presently, we have successfully brought five scanners into the country to modernise Nigeria Customs Service and facilitate trade,”Ogunsola said.

Speaking earlier, Publisher of Journal Nigeria, Mr. Ismail Aniemu, said that many ports in Nigeria need to turn to smart ports, adding that Nigeria has competent experts that would assist the government to actualise the dream.

He said that some of the port operators are operating 24 hours service and there is need for that to be sustained collectively.

Share