Power Supply Increases With Lagos-Escravos Gas Supply Line Repairs

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) says power generation has increased nationwide following the repairs and restoration of the vandalised Lagos-Escravos gas supply infrastructure. The management of NISO made this known in a statement in Abuja.

NISO is established to manage electricity grid with reliability, efficiency, and transparency, enabling a sustainable and competitive power sector that drives economic growth and improves quality of life.

It disclosed that the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) accomplished the feat that has translated into improved power generation and enhanced gas supply to several key thermal power plants across the country.

”This development is a positive step towards stabilisng the electricity supply and improving grid reliability for consumers nationwide,” it said.

According to NISO, gradual power offtake is being carried out by the affected plants to ensure a smooth recovery and maintain the stability of both the gas supply network and the national electricity grid.

The system operator said that the approach would prevent system stress and ensure reliable supply of electricity for industries, businesses, and households. It also said that other thermal power plants remain available and on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers on Saturday.

”Once confirmed, these plants will be integrated into the national grid to further strengthen generation capacity and reduce the risk of outage.

”NISO continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders, including power generation companies, gas suppliers, and regulatory bodies, to monitor developments and address any operational challenges in real time,” it said.

The system operator also urged all consumers to continue practicing energy conservation where possible, as the coordinated efforts to stabilise power supply progresses.