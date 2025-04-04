Power Supply Disrupted In Parts Of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Others

Share

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday confirmed that power supply has been disrupted in some parts of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, and other States.

The TCN who made this disclosure explained that the power disruptions experienced by some electricity users under the Ikeja, Eko, and Ibadan distribution companies were caused by a trip-off at the Ikeja-West/Osogbo 330kV line.

According to the transmission company, the line is located approximately 14.9 km from the Ikeja-West Transmission Substation.

The General Manager and Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, explained this in a statement titled: “Ikeja-West/Osogbo 330kV Line Trip: Three Towers Affected.”

While Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and Eko Distribution Company serve Lagos, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company supplies electricity to Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Kwara States, as well as parts of Niger, Ekiti, and Kogi States.

Mbah said: “TCN announces that on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the Ikeja-West/Osogbo 330kV line tripped, at a distance of about 14.9 km from Ikeja-West Transmission Substation.

“The incident occurred during windy rainfall, resulting in a load loss of 165 MW.

“A thorough investigation by TCN revealed extensive damage to Tower 528, which collapsed due to a trailer truck hitting detached conductors on Tower 527.

“The incident also affected Tower 526 and Tower 524. Our Engineers are working diligently to repair the affected towers and restore normal bulk power supply to Ikeja, Eko, and Ibadan DISCOs.”

She added, “Meanwhile, the 165 MW load loss has already been diverted through other lines to the affected DISCOs to minimize the impact of the incident on the affected areas. The TCN remains committed to providing efficient and reliable transmission of bulk electricity nationwide.”

