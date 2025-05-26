Power Subsidy: Expert Calls For Low-Income Settlement Model

Share

Chief Executive Officer, Energy Culture Limited, Mr. Ahmad Damcida, has said that there is a need to remodel and rebuild cities and settlements in Nigeria in a manner that industries will be able to subsidise the consumption of electricity within lowincome settlements.

He also cautioned against turning factories into churches, mosques, traditional religious centres, other praying houses, warehouses and football pitches. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend.

Damcida said: “So, we need to remodel and rebuild our cities and settlements in a manner that industries will be able to subsidize the consumption of electricity within low-income settlements.

And then these low-income settlements should be located close to industries, right? And we should stop this idea of turning our factories into churches or warehouses and football pitches or mosques or any of those prayer things.

We should stop this. “If a factory closes, there should be a rule for that factory location not to be converted to anything else outside of being a factory.

Right? We shouldn’t allow this, no matter how much the worship or the clergyman or, you know, the football people will pay. We should not allow it. “Because doing that is creating an offset within the power distribution plan.

So, for example, if I’m sending 10 megawatts to Oba, because I have five factories there, if one shuts down and becomes a church, the two megawatts meant for that factory number five, I will have to reject it as a disco because it’s a loss to me.

Because the church only operates actively on Sunday and it’s only a few hours. “Or the mosque to balance religious sentiment. Or the mosque, yes, absolutely. Or the mosque, right? Or even the warehouse or the football pitch or whatever it becomes. Right? Good.

Now, if you also look at Abuja as a federal capital, it was built as an administrative settlement, right? Yes. Administrative settlements have more of official buildings and official activities.”

He added: “Today, power supply is concentrated in Abuja because it has become very commercial. It has become extensively residential. It has become almost a refuge for anybody running from insecurity to settle down.

“You now have commercial activities in Maitama, Asokoro, everywhere, right? Yes. So, Abuja is beginning to look like Lekki. And this is enough to alter the power supply dynamics.

“Because Abuja was built as an administrative capital and for administrative purposes, what they do is they size power supply to cater for hotels, office buildings, government office buildings, services like banks and telecommunication companies and that sort of thing.

But today, you are now having restaurants everywhere, hotels everywhere, and it’s going out of control. So, we need to change the orientation so that power supply dynamics can fit the technical and commercial assumptions we make.

“The amount of money we spend in trying to fix the power sector would only work if there is commercial viability that matches the structural and technical feasibility.

Because the structural side of things, right, people don’t talk about it, but it’s very important. So, what is the consumption pattern? This is a structural order. “It is not a technical evaluation.

No, you need a power economist to go around and tell you, this is the distribution of settlements within the city, and this is how the pattern of consumption would look like, and then this is what the supply that is required should be.

But we don’t have this. So, it would make sense that we go back to the drawing board and start to consider the structural anomalies.”

Share