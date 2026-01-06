‘Power Service Improvement Strategic To Unlocking $410bn Investment Opportunities

Executive Vice-President, Operations and Management, Genesis Energy, Mr Simon Shaibu, has said the Federal Government needs to improve power services and its collection for it to attract $410 billion.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, had while declaring open the inaugural Nigerian Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF), stated that Nigeria’s energy transition journey under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was unlocking an investment opportunity of over $410 billion between now and 2060 to position the nation as the heartbeat of Africa’s renewable energy revolution.

He explained that over $23 billion would be needed to expand energy access and connect the millions of Nigerians who still live have no ac- cess to energy. He said: “We have too much at stake. We are blessed with the minerals that power clean technologies, and Nigeria brings to the table youth, ambition, and untapped renewable potential.

“Let us seize this moment. Let us affirm that Nigeria is ready, ready to harness her resources, unlock her capital, and become the vibrant heartbeat of Africa’s renewable energy revolution.”

Shaibu in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend said FG’s plan to raise $410 billion by 2060 to overhaul the nation’s power system and expand energy infrastructure is a good one. He stated that it aims to respond to improve the energy and electricity delivery infrastructure.

He, however, stated that to raise the fund, the government will have to make the power sector attractive by improving power service delivery and their collections. The power expert advised FG to overhaul and improve power infrastructure.

He said: “What they can do to make it attractive is to generally improve the power service delivery and their collections. Now, power service delivery will have to come from the generation, improve the generation, then improve the transmission, improve the distribution, then improve collections.

“Collections are in terms of tariff that they collect from customers; and expand the network. The collections are slow because the metering is not total, it is not complete.

It still is not delivering the accurate revenues that are supposed to come based on the collections. “Then the distribution. So many infrastructures are dilapidated over a period. So, that again should be a good reason to attract the funding.

Transformers, power transformers, cables for distribution networks, some of them are very obsolete and so you need to replace them.” He added: “There are a lot of bottlenecks on the transmission along the line. Investors see more clearly that the government’s means well in terms of the transparency in some of these issues.

So people will invest, companies, organizations, even for- eign partners, will invest if they see that they have removed bottlenecks and that they have opaqueness in these transactions.” He advised FG to improve in transparency and fidelity as well as create more environments that are enabling for investment in the power sector.

He said: “A lot of people have doubts and those doubts should be addressed. For instance, if the government promised to give electricity for 18 or 20 hours, the government should be able to keep to that promise of delivering for 18-20 hours.

If it’s 24 hours, it should keep to that. “And industries that depend on manufacturing, producing sectors, CNI (Critical National Infrastructure) customers that depend on power are not getting the right deal, rather they spend money on the zoo to see that they can get alternative power for reliability of their productions.

“So again, it must be seen clearly that the government means well and that the private sector, manufacturing sectors, CNI customers will all know and see that the government means well actually.

So it’s a part of the things that need to be done. So government needs to be seen to be serious. “I think the government has tried actually to create an enabling environment like the Electricity Act, but that again, there is slowness in terms of delivery of the Electricity Act.

The state governments are supposed to get the regulatory framework. Again, there are delays. Some people may not invest in this sector until they see clearly that a seriousness in delivering government regulatory report is already signed into law. “On the policy side, there are drags,until they cover it up on the delivery of this system.

Customers are willing to pay. Rather than pronouncing certain things that are not secondary, the government tries to dwell on sec- ondary matters instead of the primary matter.

Putting the cart before the horse or normally is the horse before for the cart. So there are so many dysfunctional implementations of policies and so on.So they need to correct some of these things that are really happening. “And sometimes they put square pegs in a round hole.

That alone is a limitation to how we fulfill our policies in this country. So there are so many issues that the government needs to deal with. And it translates to delivery. you have seen collapses. We have seen several collapses so far in the system. So we need to deal with some of these issues.”