Power Service Disruption: Ikeja Electric Plc Alerts Customers To Load Restrictions

The management of Ikeja Electric Plc has raised the alarm that significant load restrictions across many of its transmission load centres are the cause of the current power service disruption its customers are encountering.

In a message to its customers on Tuesday, it apologized for the inconvenience and promised that it is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to restore normal operations.

The message read: “Dear Esteemed Customer, “The current service disruption you are encountering is as a result of significant load restrictions across many of our transmission load centres, particularly impacting: Oworo TS, Maryland TS, ltire TS, lsolo TS, Ogba TS, Alausa TS, Ejigbo TS, Alimosho TS, llupeju TS, Ayobo TS.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We are actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to restore normal operations.”