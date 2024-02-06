Power: Security, policy consistency key to attracting $34.5bn investments

Nigeria needs improved security, transparency in public resources management and policy consistency to attract $34.5 billion investments needed to bridge the electricity gap, a former President of the Nigerian German Business Group (NGBG), Mr Joe-Femi Dagunro, has said. He warned that investors would find it difficult or not impossible to come to Nigeria with the current heightened insecurity. He added that policy inconsistency and lack of good public funds management threatened investments into the country. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend. The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency AssociationAlliance (REEEA-A) had recently said that Nigeria needed $34.5 billion investments to bridge the electricity gap by 2030.

Dagunro also decried that the investment climate in the country was unfriendly, adding that the government should provide appetising incentives to attract investors. He said: “We know what to do to improve our foreign direct investment, how to raise money internally and how to encourage investors even within Africa. But the point is: we have not taken the right step in the right direction. “One of the things is: even in Nigeria as of today, the citizens of this country are scared of going to some places even within their regions. Insecurity is a major problem. You can not even encourage local investors to invest in some states in Nigeria, not to talk of bringing foreign investors. “They read all the stories of insecurity. They hear them. They see them. And then to convince anybody to invest in Nigeria at this moment, it is difficult. No one would want to invest. I do not know why some people are interested in deceiving themselves. Even some Nigerians abroad may not want to visit their country at this time. “Look at what is going on in Abuja, Plateau, Benue and currently in Ekiti State. It was not before that people thought of religion (Christian/muslim). But now it cuts across. You do not know who is really behind. “When they ask for ransom, where does this money go? Who takes care of the ransom? We still need a lot of security intelligence to address this concern. “People say Nigeria is the best country with over 200 million population. People are not interested in that anymore. When you are able to secure the country from all these bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and violent criminals, then, people will be interested to come in.

“What incentives are we giving foreign investors? We have to create incentives for them. Lately the airlines have been unable to repatriate their money because we do not have a reliable foreign exchange system. “Today there are policies that say you can remit; tomorrow, it is about Bureau-deCharge and next tomorrow is about another thing. Our policies are not consistent. Nobody wants to go to a place where you do not know what will happen in the next hour. These problems will not allow us to have foreign direct investments (FDI) as we would like to have.” Dagunro also cautioned against wasteful spending and ostentatious lifestyle of some government functionaries and lawmakers paid for by public funds. He noted that corruption was another inhibitor to investments. He decried weak judicial systems as well as poor investigative and prosecutorial strategies which, he noted, had made perpetrators of corruption and other crimes go unpunished and thereby emboldened such menaces. Dagunro said: “Even if we take loans from other places, we are not being realistic. People want our lawmakers, and government functionaries to be disciplined. We need fiscal discipline. We can not be borrowing money to fund an ostentatious lifestyle. When people borrow for ostentatious living, people do not find it encouraging. “It is not just going to woo investors. Sometimes you see government officials going abroad to woo investors. They park some 10 or 20 people in the hall. It is not funny because they are wasting foreign exchange. “Lately President Bola Tinubu said, ‘No. We have to slash the number of people travelling around the world.’ Fine, why did they have to travel in the first instance? You know you are travelling in a state, you know you are not even secure and you can not even bring people from Lagos State to the place. “Corruption is another one. Daily you see reports in the media that over N30 billion, N10 billion, N1 billion are being squandered and yet the perpetrators are not punished. Ex-governors will be prosecuted and they will even be given the privilege to treat themselves abroad.