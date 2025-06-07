Share

On Friday, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is already fixing the foundational structural issues that have plagued the power sector over the years.

The Minister gave this assurance while speaking with newsmen shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Agodi Prayer Ground, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday.

Adelabu described the ongoing improvement in power supply across the country as the tip of the iceberg when compared with what is to come in the next few years.

He expressed optimism that in the next few years, the sector will deliver far more improved service, which will see power supply serving every Nigerian home, household, business, institution, and industry.

According to him, the President has promised that he is going to light up the entire country, and he is not relenting on that promise, stating that he still reiterated it on Thursday at the ceremony held in Port Harcourt, where a power plant was inaugurated.

He said, “Let me say that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. Rome was not built in a day. And for you to build a solid building, there must be a very solid and reliable foundation. The power sector had some serious foundational structural issues, which we have been able to correct with this administration.

“The little improvement that you have seen is just the tip of the iceberg. You still witness major improvement in the power supply.

“President Tinubu assured that his major objective is to make sure that he electrifies every Nigerian home, household, business, institution, and industry. And I can tell you that we are not relenting. What you have seen is just one and a half years. “I resumed this job in September 2023. This is just the end of May, and you have seen a little. I promise you that within the next one year, you are going to see major improvement that will develop our industries, that will resuscitate our small and cottage businesses, that will bring happiness back to homes where everywhere is lit up and there will not be darkness,” he said.

