“President Tinubu assured that his major objective is to make sure that he electrifies every Nigerian home, household, business, institution, and industry. And I can tell you that we are not relenting. What you have seen is just one and a half years.

“I resumed this job in September 2023. This is just the end of May, and you have seen a little. I promise you that within the next one year, you are going to see major improvement that will develop our industries, that will resuscitate our small and cottage businesses, that will bring happiness back to homes where everywhere is lit up and there will not be darkness,” he said.