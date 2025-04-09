Power Sector: Elumelu Blames President’s Aides For Woes

Share

The Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), Tony Elumelu, has expressed concerns that those responsible for helping President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieve his mandate on power sector efficiency are unwilling to act.

He also explaiend that the Federal government’s indebtedness to Transcorp Power, amounting to $400 million (approximately ₦600 billion), remains unpaid.

Speaking with Journalists on Wednesday in Abuja on the sidelines of the 19th Transnational Corporation Plc Annual General Meeting (AGM), Elumelu said that Nigerians urgently need improvements in electricity access.

He called on the government to settle its debts to help President Tinubu realize his vision for enhancing electricity supply in the Country.

“We believe that to fix Nigeria, we must fix power. We are strong supporters of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We know that to grow a $1 trillion economy, electricity must be fixed. Unfortunately, this is not the case today.

“The President directed last year that all impediments to the power sector should be removed. However, I am afraid to say that critical individuals who should be working to bring the president’s vision to life are unwilling to do so. I would like to use this opportunity to call on them to help translate the coalition’s ideas into action,” he said.

Elumelu emphasized that the power sector is heavily indebted, and Transcorp Power alone is owed over $400 million (approximately ₦600 billion).

He reiterated the need for these debts to be paid to help achieve the President’s vision for improving electricity supply in Nigeria.

Regarding the performance of companies under Transnational Corporation Plc, Elumelu said that each of the group’s businesses is performing well.

“We have Transcorp Hotels, and it is working well. We also have Transcorp Power, which is managed by the AEDC (Abuja Electricity Distribution Company), and Transcorp Energy.

“Transcorp is doing well, and we are creating value for our shareholders. The combined market capitalization of Transcorp companies is over $3 billion, which is more than ₦4.5 trillion.

“This excludes unlisted companies like the Abuja Electric Distribution Company, which will one day be listed, and also Transcorp Energy, which owns OPLO 2SL. My message to stakeholders and the investing public is: come join the Transcorp group and benefit from what the other shareholders already enjoy.

“When we took over the company in 2011, its market capitalization was less than $2 billion. Today, the group’s market cap is over ₦4.5 trillion. Since we took over the company, which was founded in 2004, we have consistently paid dividends to shareholders.

“We just declared a dividend of ₦1 per share for 2024. And 2025 will definitely be better than 2024. We are doing what we are expected to do, transforming companies and businesses and creating more value for our shareholders.”

In its 2024 financial performance, Transcorp Group achieved significant year-on-year growth, with gross earnings reaching ₦408 billion as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a 107% increase from ₦197 billion in 2023.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the group grew by 132% to ₦136.7 billion, compared to ₦58.8 billion in 2023, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 188% to ₦94.1 billion in 2024, up from ₦32.6 billion in 2023.

Similarly, the group’s total assets grew by 42%, reaching ₦751.6 billion by the end of 2024, an increase from ₦529.9 billion in 2023. Shareholders’ funds increased by 45%, from ₦187.3 billion in December 2023 to ₦271.7 billion by December 2024.

The board of directors recommended a full payment of ₦1 per share, comprising an interim dividend of 40 kobo, paid on August 7, 2024, and a final dividend of 60 kobo per share.

