‘Power Sector Debt Stifling Country’s Development’

A former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, and other stakeholders in the power sector have warned that the humongous amount of debt in the power sector is limiting development and delivery of improved electricity services in the nation.

They, therefore, called for measures to address the anomaly to avoid plunging the nation into a power crisis. Others, who spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph on the subject over the weekend, are:

Acting Managing Director and Gas Asset Manager of Neconde Energy Limited, Engr. Chichi Emenike; and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DEEP Shores Energy Limited, Nneka Zainabu Obi, and Gas and Renewable Energy Specialist, Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Adelanke Dayo-Adepoju.

Barth, who is the Chairman of Geometric Power, said the debt was bad for the economy. He said: “The debut is very bad because it doesn’t allow for growth.

We can see that the GenCos are not able to get their money and the effect is that they would reduce the power that they produce in order to reduce the debt owed to them. And that’s not good. And so, it’s not good for this economy. “It’s very bad for the economy.

What we should do to address it, goes to the tariff.” On her part, Emenike decried the illiquidity affecting the gas sector. She said: “We as gas producers still have quantum of debts.

Even from where I have sat for several years on the council of the Nigerian Gas Association; I see the entire value chain and know that the quantum of debts being owed to the gas producers is still a major problem.

There’s an illiquidity problem that exists along the entire gas to power value chain over the years. “Do not forget, gas accounts for say 70-80 per cent of our country’s electricity production.

So, this power sector is critical to us at the upstream end. In simple terms, the investments that are being put upstream are not flowing back properly from the last mile man throughout the value chain.

It’s not coming back the way it should. So whether it is gas producers, whether it’s Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), generation companies, (Gencos), there are issues.

“Let us not even get into the dearth of infrastructure, the age of the infrastructure is also a problem. A producer is injecting gas, some of it is being lost sometimes at the transmission. Who accounts for that and bears that loss?

“In the past, I have done some smaller captive power projects, where we generate power from points teed off gas pipelines, metered properly and piped to offtakers all in short distance circumference, and it was properly accounted for, This has proven doable for smaller power projects.

For bigger ones, we need more creative and very deliberate strategies.” “When you talk of this gas to power on a wider scale, there are problems, because the entire ecosystem is disjointed. Gas from major exploration and production activities is no joke, it is a very capital intensive business.”