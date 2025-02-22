Power Restored To Kings College After Minister’s Intervention

Share

Following the intervention of Education Minister Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa into the electricity crisis which had thrown King’s College, Main Campus in Lagos into darkness, power has been fully restored back to the school.

In a bid to improve learning conditions, Alausa during an unscheduled visit to the school, discovered there was prolonged disconnection of the School from Eko and Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco), leaving students and staff struggling with inadequate power supply.

In a statement signed by Director, Press & Public Relations, ministry of education, Boriowo Folasade on Friday, it was noted that the minister who was determined to find an immediate solution, swiftly engaged Chairman of Eko Disco Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, requesting urgent intervention.

Responding promptly, Eko Disco’s CEO, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh,was said to have initiated immediate testing procedures and assured full restoration of power to the School.

The statement partly reads: “In a significant breakthrough, at exactly 9:41 PM yesterday 19th of February, electricity was restored to the main campus.

“Confirming this milestone solution the Principal of King’s College, Mr. Magaji Zachariah, expressed gratitude stating To God be all the glory, our main campus light was restored at exactly 9:41 PM today.

“Under Dr. Alausa’s leadership, the Federal Ministry of Education remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring conducive learning environments across all unity schools in Nigeria.

“The Minister extended his appreciation to Dr. Olowolafe and Mrs. Momoh for their swift response and assured continuous monitoring of the situation to ensure sustained power supply.

“This intervention underscores the Ministry’s unwavering dedication to upgrading school infrastructure and ensuring that no student is left in the dark both academically and literally.”

