Power Restored As Aba Power Blames Outage On Gas Shortage

Aba Power has announced the restoration of electricity supply to Aba and environs after about 11 hours of power outage, which occurred on Wednesday.

It stated that this was the first time the area experienced a power failure in the last two months.

The Brand and Communications Senior Manager at Aba Power, Edise Ekong, in a statement on Wednesday, also confirmed the electricity restoration.

The outage, which started at 4.33 am on Monday and ended at 5.06 pm, was caused by a shortage in gas from Heirs Energies, operator of the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17, which is a joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Ekong stated.

While apologising to Aba Power customers for the 11-hour interruption, he, however, explained that there might not be full restoration to all its customers until hours later because of the gradual process of gas buildup in the plant.

Ekong said: “We are delighted that we have resumed electricity supply from the 188MW Geometric Power Plant in the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba following the resumption of gas supply.

“We expect full restoration around midnight.” He also praised Heirs Energies for working relentlessly to resolve the facility trip that resulted in the non-supply of gas to the Geometric Power Plant.