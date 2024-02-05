Power Restored After National Grid Collapse

Power has been restored after the collapse of the national grid.

New Telegraph observed that electricity supply was restored in some areas in Lagos at about 8 am on Monday.

However, TCN had claimed late Sunday night that power had been fully restored after “the grid experienced partial disturbance” at about 11.21 am on Sunday.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah in a signed statement issued on Monday said, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), hereby states that the grid experienced partial disturbance at about 11.21 hours today with the Ibom Power islanded, feeding Eket, Ekim, Itu & Uyo transmission substations, during the period of partial disturbances. TCN initiated immediate restoration of the affected part of the grid, and presently, the grid is fully restored.

“Prior to the incident, total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 MW at 08.00 hours, a little over three hours before the time of partial collapse. It is important to note that low power generation has persisted since January 2024, to date, exacerbating daily due to the lingering gas constraint.

“According to the National Control Centre (NCC), the internet of things (IoT) revealed that just before the partial disturbance, which occurred at 11.21Hrs today, Sapele Steam & Egbim Substations lost a total of 29.32MW & 343.84MW at 11.20:14hrs & 11.20:17hrs respectively, totalling 373.16MW. This, combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance.

“Gas constraints continue to impact flexibility and stability. Ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations is crucial for grid stability as sufficient generation allows for better grid management in the event of sudden generation losses like this.

“TCN will investigate the cause of tripping of Sapele Steam & Egbin power generating units.”