Power, Resilience As Azeez, Oyakojo Clash At GOtv Boxing Night 33

The stage is set for an electrifying national super featherweight contest as Lateef “Captain” Azeez squares off against Sodiq “Golden Boy” Oyakojo in what promises to be a defining battle at GOtv Boxing Night 33.

The fight, scheduled for eight rounds, will be a crucial test for both boxers, each seeking to assert dominance in the division.

Azeez, a hard-hitting fighter with an impressive 80% knockout rate, has made a strong statement since turning professional in 2023. With 8 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, he has built a reputation for ending fights early, thanks to his explosive power.

His opponent, Oyakojo, brings a wealth of experience, having fought 13 times since 2022 with 8 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws.

Known for his resilience and tactical approach, Oyakojo has the tools to frustrate Azeez and turn the contest into a drawn-out battle. This bout represents more than just another fight. It is a collision of styles and ambitions.

For Azeez, victory would further cement his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most promising super featherweights. Meanwhile, Oyakojo sees this fight as an opportunity to remind fans and analysts why he belongs among the country’s elite fighters.

Beyond this anticipated showdown, GOtv Boxing Night 33 will also feature several other exciting matchups, including a 10-round international lightweight challenge between Ghana’s Emmanuel Otoo and Nigeria’s Tosin “Sojar Boy” Osaigbovo.

Other national bouts include Segun Gbobaniyi vs. Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and William “Kaki” Amosu vs. Emmanuel “Ability Famous” Abimbola, among others. Fans eager to witness the action live can purchase tickets at the venue.

Regular tickets are priced at N300, while VIP access is available for N1,300. GOtv Boxing Night 33 will take place at the Molade OkoyaThomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, on April 26, promising a night of intense, high-quality boxing action.

