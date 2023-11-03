Power: Reps Summon CBN, DISCOs Over $321m, N18.2bn Loans

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) over $321 million and N18.2 billion loans for the accelerated transmission distribution interface, lines and substation projects.

They are to appear before the committee on November 8. Chairman of the PAC, Hon Bamidele Salam, handed down the summons when the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, appeared before him.

He disclosed that a petition was received against the lack of judicious use of the funds, which were paid to the DISCOs by the CBN on the directive of the TCN. Abdulaziz told the committee that the funds were paid directly to the DISCOs by the CBN to embark on the various projects adding that the repayment of the loans was from the revenue of the TCN.

He said there was a gap in the electricity sector and the distribution companies were complaining that the TCN was not giving them supply. He said there was a need to invest in some projects so that the distribution companies would be able to distribute light to Nigerians.

But the chairman of PAC, Hon. Salam demanded that the TCN should provide details of disbursement of the loans, procurement processes, how many DISCOs were involved, the stage of the projects, and the structure of the repayment of the loans to the beneficiaries of the loan.

He said: “Sometime in 2021, the then President Muhammadu Buhari granted that certain funds be made available for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of our transmission and distribution lines to be able to have a more robust power sector intervention and these funds were made available for certain projects to the distribution companies.”

Also speaking, the TCN Market Operator, Engr. Edmond Eje, said NERC over- saw engagement between TCN and 11 DISCOs to align on a list of critical interface projects that would significantly increase TCN’s capacity to unlock DISCOs energy demand in critical load centres.