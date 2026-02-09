Following the devolution of regulatory oversight to 16 states across the country, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called for greater judicial familiarisation with state-level electricity laws.

The Chairman of NERC, Dr Musiliu Oseni, made this call on Monday during the 2026 Judges’ Seminar organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja.

According to Oseni, the shift from a single national regulator to multiple sub-national regulators has introduced new legal and regulatory complexities that require judges to understand both federal and state electricity frameworks.

He said, “Without doubt, effective adjudication on such matters will require the familiarisation of my lords with not only the federal laws and NERC regulations but also different states’ laws and regulatory instruments.

“It is our hope that our invited speakers will shed more light on some of these emerging challenges and offer their perspectives on how such matters may be approached.”

He further noted that the 2023 constitutional amendment and the Electricity Act provided the legal foundation for the transition of regulatory oversight from the federal level to the states, noting that NERC has since issued regulatory transfer orders to 16 states.

READ ALSO:

Oseni explained that while the reform presents opportunities for stronger oversight through localised regulation and first-hand engagement with utilities, it also raises legal questions, particularly around the boundaries of authority between federal and state regulators.

He noted that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and the judiciary are now adjusting to a regulatory environment involving multiple oversight bodies rather than a single regulator.

“We are moving from a regime where my lords only deal with matters involving utilities and NERC as the sole regulator to matters involving multiple regulators,” he said.

Declaring the seminar open, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said the rise of sub-national electricity regulation has further complicated Nigeria’s legal landscape.

She noted that courts are increasingly being asked to interpret the limits of federal and state powers, harmonise overlapping regulatory frameworks, and uphold the rule of law.

“In this context, judicial clarity, consistency, and sound reasoning are imperative,” she said.

The CJN stressed the importance of judicial vigilance to ensure that regulatory agencies operate within their lawful mandates while balancing sector efficiency with constitutional protections and fairness.

She added that electricity regulation intersects with key principles of administrative law, including ultra vires actions, legitimate expectation, procedural fairness, and judicial review of delegated legislation.

According to her, capacity-building initiatives such as the judges’ seminar are essential in equipping the judiciary with the expertise required to address emerging sector-specific disputes effectively.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said Nigeria’s electricity market is undergoing a major transformation driven by decentralisation and the expanding role of sub-national actors.

Represented by the Director of Distribution, Mustapha Babaumara, the minister said the judiciary plays a crucial role in providing stability and certainty within the evolving regulatory environment.

He described the courts not only as arbiters of disputes but also as institutions that reinforce credibility and predictability in the legal and regulatory framework governing the power sector.