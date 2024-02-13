Power: Proffering solutions to incessant grid collapse

The collapse of the nation grid by 11.21am penultimate Sunday, (February 04, 2024), which is the first this year, has revived the urgent need to address power epilepsy and causative factors in Nigeria. General Manager, Public Affairs, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mrs Ndidi Mbah, while confirming the blackout, claimed that the grid experienced partial disturbance at about 11.21 hours with the Ibom Power feeding Eket, Ekim, Itu & Uyo transmission substations, during the period of partial disturbances. She explained that prior to the incident, total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 MW at 08.00hours, a little over three hours before the time of partial collapse. She noted that low power generation had persisted since January 2024 to date, exacerbating daily due to the lingering gas constraint. Giving further details, she said that Sapele Steam & Egbim Substations lost a total of 29.32MW & 343.84MW at 11.20:14hrs & 11.20:17hrs respectively, totaling 373.16MW adding that combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance. She said that gas constraints continue to impact flexibility and stability, adding that ensuring sufficient gas supply to power generating stations was crucial for grid stability as sufficient generation allows for better grid management in the event of sudden generation losses like this.

National grid

The national grid had both totally and partially collapsed many times in 2023. It collapsed on December 11, September 14, and September 19, 2023, among many other collapses in the year but were later restored. There are also reports that the national grid had collapsed for about 200 collapses since 2010. Sources claimed that in 2010, there were 42 total and partial grid crashes; 19 in 2011; 24 in 2012; and in 2013, 24 total and partial power system collapses. TCN had in a past report confirmed that Nigeria had 46 grid collapses between 2017 to 2022 In a past post on its verified X handle, it stated that data showed that there were a series of grid collapses over the past six years. It stated that in 2017, there were a total of 15 grid collapses, and 12 grid collapses in 2018. It added that in 2019, there were nine grid collapses; in 2020, there were four grid collapses, and in 2021, only two grid collapses. It stated that in 2022, there were four grid collapses.

Energy experts

Retired Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, Engineer Sunday Babalola, warned that the national grid would continue to be collapsing as long as its outdated infrastructure were still being used. He noted that everything had a lifespan and added that nothing would last forever. According to him, some of the power infrastructure has not been upgraded for a long time now. Babalola said: “What do you expect from them? They will be collapsing. The past government has neglected that. You have transformers that are older than 60 years. They are still there in this country. Those things should have been retired and laid to rest somewhere but that is not the case here. “When you are able to generate, how do you transmit what you have generated? It is a lot of work from every angle. From generation to distribution.” He urged the government to do a proper study of how to address the challenge. “If possible, concession some of them out at a very good price. They have started on it because everybody can generate electricity now. That is a very good start, but after generation, what? Transmission! They should allow people to be able to transmit. When people are able to receive energy, they will be able to pay,” Babalola said. An energy analyst, Mr. Jeo-Femi Dagunro, said a multi-dimensional approach should be adopted to address the nation’s epileptic power situation. He canvassed the adoption of solar, wind, hydro and other sources of energy to combat the hydra headed power challenge in the country. He said: “We can not rely on one source of energy. Nobody does that all over the world. You see Germany and other countries of the world. It has to be mixed energies. We have sun, it is sounding fantastically and brilliantly. We have good weather. We are not tapping into it. “The wind is blowing; we are not tapping into it. You can never manage electricity supply with only one source, it will continue to fail because as such as you are spreading in the rural areas, you are loading it up. It will break down. The population where those things were installed could be 100m by then. Now we are more than 200 million and those installations are still there not upgraded. “Everyday the corruption in our system is not making things change. Budgets are being made for some of these things and they will not be replaced and we continue to manage them. It is not only electricity. Look at our bridges, we continue to repair and repair them. The problem is there. It is only in recent time that the railway systems are being repaired. Why can’t we fix this corruption squarely.” Dagunro, a former President of the Nigerian German Business Group, (NGBG), said the Electricity Act 2023 is a good development. He, however, wondered where the funding would come for states and individuals to appropriate the opportunity inherent in the Act. “Where will they get the money to invest? It is not a child’s play. You need billions. You can sign laws and do reforms but where will the money come from? The Lagos Government has to battle a lot of things. Fourth Mainland bridge has to come up, Railway, Blue line etc to help its people. Then where will any state in the country have the money to do it? The private sector has to be part of it. It is mostly driven by the private sector with the government. That is why it is PPP. “But where is the fund and some other individuals that have the withdrawal are very cautious. But at the same time, see what Geregu is doing. We need local investors to convince the foreign investors. People are not just coming into the country to set up things, they want partnership with local investors who have taken risks before and who know how to do it to do it better. Some of them cannot see the Minister without going through some channels.”

Addressing the challenge

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said he has had crucial discussions with power generating companies (GENCOs) and distribution companies (DISCOs) to address the ongoing issue of blackouts in parts of the country. He noted that power supply during the yuletide improved, but unfortunately, the nation has experienced setbacks in the new year. According to him, after investigations, it was clear that the main cause of poor power supply is the low supply of gas to GENCOs. He further said he visited facilities in Olorunshogo, Ogun State, and Omotosho, Ondo State to understand the challenges firsthand. He assured that resolving the gas supply issue was FG’s top priority. Adelabu said: “During our meeting, we also addressed the indebtedness to GENCOs by Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). While acknowledging the sector’s liquidity challenge, we are working on validating the debt and determining a fair resolution. “I emphasised the importance of GENCOs establishing contractual arrangements with gas suppliers to ensure a steady gas supply. Recognizing concessions may be needed, I assure you that we are committed to working on this to stabilize the power sector. Our commitment is unwavering in addressing the challenges affecting power supply.” Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Abuja, said FG would focus on the completion of major gas midstream infrastructure and projects, including the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, the OB3 Gas Pipeline Project and the ANOH Project. According to him, this will enable flagship projects like the Brass Methanol Project to enhance the efficiency and capacity of the gas sector. Ekpo said: “It is imperative that we work together to unlock more resources to provide gas for power, GBIs, LNG export, and domestic use. This will foster economic growth, ensure energy security and eradicate poverty, a cardinal objective of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “Nigeria is positioned as one of the leading gas-rich countries in the world. We have, however, not unlocked the full potential of this valuable resource. This underperformance can be attributed to gas flaring, inadequate infrastructure, pricing concerns, policy and regulatory gaps, and limited funding. (It also include) environmental concerns, the growing urgency for a smooth energy transition as well as a lack of comprehensive gas development blueprint.’’

Low gas supply

The Federal Government has also set up an inter-ministerial committee to address the challenges of low gas supply to gas (Thermal) power generating stations in the country. He explained the committee was set up by him, and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to suggest ways and means of achieving steady and sustainable gas supply to gas power generating plants to meet both domestic and industrial needs of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration. Ekpo further said the inter-ministerial committee was formed at the end of a meeting between the two ministries in the office of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas). Ekpo outlined the challenges causing low supply of gas to thermal power plants to include the gas legacy debts; vandalization of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in the Niger Delta region; domestic pricing of gas in dollars, among others. He also expressed his willingness to work harmoniously with any individual, organisation and agency to solve these challenges. According to him, this will enable flagship projects like the Brass Methanol project to enhance the efficiency and capacity of the gas sector.

Last line

Ekpo said: “We need to work collaboratively to solve the problem of gas supply to thermal plants and uninterrupted power supply to consumers in the country. There is absolutely nothing that can be done in Nigeria without stable power.”