Power Outrage: COAS Cries Out As Corpses Decay In Army Mortuaries

The power outrage at the Nigerian Army Barracks has reportedly led to the decaying of corpses at the mortuaries.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Friday while seeking intervention from Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) threatened to disconnect 83 MDAs in its franchise area if they didn’t pay the N47.1 billion debt they owed them in 10 days.

READ ALSO:

Though President Bola Tinubu intervened as soon as the warning was sent, Aso Rock was included in the list of debtors.

Orders to pay off the debt had come from the president.

Lagbaja lamented that several barracks and cantonments had been without power since January during his meeting with the minister.

“Debt owed is loaded on the meter, so no matter the amount of credit we put, the meters pick it automatically… Corpses in the Army mortuaries are decomposing and the owners of the corpses are protesting,” he said.

The Minister stated that DISCOs and GENCOs are profit-oriented businesses, acknowledging that power outages are a nationwide problem rather than only a problem in army installations.

“We can only plead with them to adopt a repayment plan on a monthly basis instead of embedding the whole debt in their meter,” he said.