Power Outages: Minister Summons AEDC, IBEDC, TCN

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has summoned the Chief Executives (CEOs) of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Sule Ahmed Abdulazeez over the worsening power situation in Nigeria. The summons were contained in a letter signed by the Director, Distribution Services at the Federal Ministry of Power, Engineer B.U Mustapha, which was seen by Sunday Telegraph yesterday.

Mustapha invited the CEOs of AEDC, IBEDC and TCN to attend a meeting called by the Minister in the coming week to discuss issues on the dete- riorating power services in their jurisdictions with a view to finding lasting solutions. Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister, Bolaji Tunji, in a statement yesterday, quoted the Minister as saying that management of other non-performing DisCos would also be queried over non-performance as reports continue to come in on situations in their regions.

Tunji said: “These two DISCOs have been summoned due to the worsening power supply situation in their regions despite improved sup- ply from TCN.” He stated that in spite of gas shortage, the Ministry had been mounting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOs) to improve performance and generation has been increased to over 4,000MW in recent days. He stated that the ministry expected power supply to have improved across the country, unlike the current situation.

He stated that the Minister has disclosed that he would focus on all the DisCos to ensure that they achieved improved performance. He warned that, “wilfull non- performance by any DisCo could become as a reason for severe punishment or outright license revocation.”