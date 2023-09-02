Power Outage Rocks Anambra For 4 Days As EEDC Laments Revenue Loss

Major cities in Anambra State such as Awka Capital and Onitsha have been thrown in darkness for four days now following a power outage in the area.

Business activities in the area have been drastically affected by this development as residents in the area are lamenting their frustration.

Deepening the situation is the high cost of petroleum products occasioned by the withdrawal of petroleum subsidy by the federal government hence compelling residents in the area to spend more on the use of standby power generators.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC said it has discovered the cause of the outage while lamenting the loss of revenue as a result of the outage.

According to Mr Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, the outage affected Awka, Onitsha, Ekwulobia and other cities.

Ezeh blamed the outage on a system breakdown at the Transmission Company of Nigeria Station in Onitsha which was a distribution point to other parts of Anambra.

He said TCN engineers had identified the fault and were already working on it to restore supply while calling EEDC customers to exercise patience.

He said the blackout had occasioned revenue loss of multiple millions and may get to billions if not urgently addressed.

“We highly regret the cut in supply in Anambra, it is a result of loss at the TCN source in Onitsha.

“As a business, EEDC apologises to our numerous customers suffering huge revenue loss and it may run into billions if supply is not restored,” he said.