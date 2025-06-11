Power Outage: Rivers LG Boss Tasks PHED On Professionalism

Share

The Sole Administrator of Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Engr. Tamunobipiboye Thompson Isodiki, has called on the Port Harcourt Electricity o called for improvement in their efficiency Distribution (PHED) to increase their capacity to safeguard the lives and property of the customers.

He made the appeal following a recent incident in which two persons were killed and properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in Fiberesima Ama Community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He was conducted round the area by

the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairperson, Princess Ibinabo Ogan, who disclosed that the incident occured when most people had gone to bed, and that without the timely intervention of the Youths, more lives and property would have been lost.

The acting council boss blamed the power upsurge on low quality cables, improper wiring and poor connections of wires in the apartments and expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and property in the incident.

“I feel very sorry for the loss of two lives, the complete burning of one house and partial destruction and burning of about five other houses,” he said.

“PHED should not just be interested in collecting money or revenue from their consumers, but also be interested in seeing to it that proper connections and wiring are done in peoples premises ,” the Administrator stated.

Isodiki, however, advised consumers of power to be careful with their electrical appliances and avoid illegal connections in the area.

The Sole Administrator advised those displaced as a result of the fire outbreak, to seek alternative shelter with their neighbours while the Council makes efforts to assist them in their plights.

In reaction to the incident, the PHED Okrika Service Centre Manager, Engr. Ellis Anjumbo cited the falling of an 11 KVA Line on the Lower 415 line, explaining that was the reason there was power upsurge on the 16mm cable which ignited the fire.

One of the victims, Mrs Justina Moses, who spoke on behalf of some of the victims, appealed to the Sole Administrator for assistance with funds to enable them get alternative accommodation and also take care of their family.

The incident, had forced youths in the area to embark on fire fighting mission, also caused injuries among some residents and equally led to the burning of some houses in the area.

