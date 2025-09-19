Power Outage: Police Allegedly Fired Teargas At Protesting Traders At Tejusoho Market

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command allegedly fired teargas at the popular Tejuosho Market Shopping Complex in Yaba, Lagos, to disperse traders protesting a prolonged power outage at the facility. Many people were seen scampering for safety as police officers mobilised to the area shot teargas canisters at the protesting traders.

Some traders at the shopping complex accused the management of extortion, alleging insensitivity to the impact of the blackout on their businesses. They complained that the management has been collecting monthly service charges and electricity bills without providing power to the facility.

Some traders were seen online scampering for safety coughing, and abandoning their wares as canisters went off within the market. “We were only shouting ‘No light, no business’ when suddenly police started firing gas,” Mrs. Folashade Adekunle, one of the traders said, while lamenting that perishable goods were destroyed in the process.

Officials of the Lagos State Electricity Board (EB), however, attributed the outage to a technical fault on the distribution line supplying Tejuosho Market and assured that power would be restored within 24 hours. However, the Lagos State Police Command has said it is yet to confirm re- ports that its officers fired tear gas to disperse protest- ing traders at Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos, on Thursday.