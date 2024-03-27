Power Outage: Niger lawmakers ask gov to pull state out of AEDC

Niger State Governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, has been called upon to begin the process of pulling the state out of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) franchise area following the poor power supply to the state.

The House of Assembly made the call yesterday during its plenary when the management of the AEDC led by its Chief Operating Officer, Mr Okwuokenye Chijioke, appeared before it to explain the reasons for the continued epileptic power supply to the state, urged the governor to treat the call as a matter of urgency.

Recall that the House had two weeks ago summoned the regional manager of the AEDC, the state Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy and other stakeholders in the electricity sector to appear before it to explain the reasons behind the poor electricity supply to the people of the state.

Lamenting the poor power supply during the plenary yesterday, the lawmakers wondered why the state, which plays host to four hydroelectricity dams, accounting for 60 per cent of electricity in the country, cannot boast of a minimum of 18 hours of electricity supply per day.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, while reacting to the AEDC management’s reason for such epileptic supply, told the distribution company that since consumers in the state could not meet up with their contractual agreement in the area of payment as the reason for the present poor power supply, the state is ready to pull out of the AEDC franchise states.