How Power Outage Deepens Northern Economy – ACF

Amid the power blackout experienced in Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has claimed that there are insinuations that the Federal Government is intentionally using the situation to short-change the region and further deepen its economic woes.

The forum in a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Tukur Muhammad-Baba, asked the Federal Government to quickly declare a state of emergency on the persisting outage and inequality in electricity supply in the region.

This is coming amidst the power outage in the north owing to the vandalisation of electricity transmission lines.

The forum, however, said the situation appears even more alarming and frightening as statements from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) indicate that the problem is likely to prevail interminably due to technical and security challenges.

“Over the past one week and still counting, most parts of the northern states of Nigeria have been battling with sustained electric power supply outage, leading to near total paralysis in economic and social activities, not to talk of growing generalized frustration of the populace,” he noted.

ACF wondered why the north which generates significant electricity power in the country is ironically allocated the least in supply

However, It noted that it just does not make any sense that Lagos alone has eight sub-stations while the whole of the northern states combined, harboring more than half of Nigeria’s total population has only three sub-stations at Jos, Kaduna, and Kano.

It further warned that the situation at hand is a portent national security threat.

