Power Outage In Imo Beyond Us, EEDC Cries Out

…says it has lost revenue worth millions of naira

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has said the prolonged power outage, which has affected the whole of Imo State, caused by the industrial action by organized labour, was beyond its control.

Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a statement issued on Thursday, described the power outage, which has lasted for nine days, as unfortunate.

He explained that with EEDC’s source of power which is at Egbu Transmission Station shut down by the Labour Union, there was no way the distribution company (Disco) could get power to distribute to its customers in Imo State.

He said: “We can only distribute the power that we receive from TCN Stations, and in this case, the station catering for our customers in Imo State has been shut down by the Labour Union.”

He acknowledged the untold hardship and inconveniences this development has caused the company, its staff residing in the state and its customers in Imo State. He expressed the hope that the parties involved will resolve the issue so that normalcy will return to the state.

The EEDC spokesman stressed that the company is handicapped, losing revenue running into millions of Naira, and cannot do much in this circumstance.

Ezeh allayed the fears of customers who are concerned that they might be billed for the period they were out of supply, emphasizing that the company does not bill for service not rendered.

” Ezeh said: “As a Distribution Company, our primary source of supply is from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Stations, and once there is a disruption in the chain, we won’t be able to deliver service to our customers.

“The impact of the power outage currently experienced will reflect on the December bill, which will be for energy consumed in the month of November.

“Whereas the November bill, which is for energy that has been consumed in the month of October, has to be paid for by the customers, as it has no relation with the current power situation being experienced.”

Ezeh urged customers to remain vigilant and ensure that the transformer and other electricity infrastructure serving them are protected, as vandals might want to take advantage of the outage to attack the equipment.

He explained that the organised labour union in Imo State shut down Egbu Transmission Station, which is EEDC’s source of electricity supply, thereby leaving it with no energy to distribute to its customers, a development that has put the whole of Imo State in darkness.