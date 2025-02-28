Power Outage Hits Abuja – AEDC

Share

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Friday, announced that the major parts of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been hit by power outage.

The AEDC, in a post on its X handle, said the blackout was caused by technical faults in some of its feeders, saying it affected at least 53 locations, including the Presidential Villa.

It added that the technical fault affecting the power supply to some parts of the city in the Abuja metropolis impacted transmission to the R4 Injection Substation at Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, which supplies power to the Presidential Villa, the seat of power.

It appealed to its customers to be patient while its engineers “work tirelessly to restore electricity to the affected areas as soon as possible.”

The AEDC identified the affected areas to include “CKC Gwagwalada, Kuje Road, Almat Farms, Kiran Farm, Efugo, Kwali Road, L5 Injection Substation, Chukuku Environs, Premium Farm, El-rufai Estate, Daghiri, Kuje Extension, John Calvin Estate, Kings Court, Karmo District, Idu Industrial, Urban shelter Katampe.”

Others include “Living Faith Church Katampe, Jahi village, Katampe extension, Jahi by Gilmore, Gishiri, Mabushi, Kadokuchi, Navy Estate, Anan House, Jahi Village, NAF Conference, Lake View Phase 1&2, Custom Quarter, Chida Hotel, Dakibiu, Brains and Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, part of Gwarinpa, Zone C War College, Lateef Jakande, Zone E, Zone D, Bestway Hotel, Eterna filling station.

“Similarly, Dantata, R3 Injection Sub Station, R4 Injection Sub Station by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Lugbe FHA 1, Part of FHA 2, Tudunwada, Master’s Lounge, Total Filling Station, Salem Academy, Environmental, Back of Premier Academy, Old Metro Bakery, Video Club, Pack Well, Unity Hospital, Sector F and surrounding areas R5 Injection Sub Station, Naff Valley Estate Injection Sub Station and surrounding areas.”

