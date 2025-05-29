Power: OPS Warns On Economic Implications Of Fresh Subsidy Removal

Share

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks two years in office today, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have strongly warned that any further subsidy removal in energy sector will be catastrophic for the country’s economy.

Specifically, the private sector group, comprising of business membership organisation (BMO), Chambers of Commerce and the business community, stated that subsidising energy consumption globally was meant to boost productivity and combat stagflation.

A former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that the planned removal of subsidy on electricity consumption by government would not augur well for the country’s economic growth.

Ruwase said: “When governments subsidise energy globally, they are doing it to boost productivity and that is why the narrative that subsidizing petrol consumption is a pit of lies from the hell and it is the one the media should please be talking about.

Those who we trusted the most, those we rallied round are the set of people lying to us in Nigeria. They deceived us. They scammed us and we now found ourselves in all these poisonous spills.”

The former LCCI helmsman further said: “If it is the case that it was only few people that were benefiting from our fuel subsidy, why haven’t it led to lost of elections so far in the country?

What is the reality today that people are trekking to work, people can no longer go to work, there were fewer cars on the roads, our economy is on the downhill, inflation is setting in, hyper inflation, unemployment, people are losing their jobs already, companies are folding up and shutting down.

“You know why PMS is the most important energy source in Nigeria? It is because we are an informal economy. Generally, the SMEs dominate the informal sector, and the basis of energy to run the SMEs is PMS.

“So, Nigerians don’t consume petrol for leisure. For instance, in the United Kingdom, electricity is their main source of energy. And that is why in UK, UK government has imposed an energy cost cap, what is it called: ‘Subsidy.’

According to him, “citizens should be shielded from paying the right amount of price on electricity. “So the UK government under its current PM imposed a £100 million subsidy on electricity and put it down.

So every government must prioritize energy security which is availability of energy and affordability, meaning a close example, which is run in our economy currently should be available at affordable price and should be the responsibility of government.”

He added that government had been corrupt, saying that “the monies we should have used to prioritise our welfare and security, they are consuming it for their own pleasure.”

Ruwase stressed: “This is the conversation we refused to have before the last election, cut down on corruption. “People that are saying we should removed subsidy on energy costs are still driving fleets of convoys of cars on our roads that is being paid by my government.

They are still appointing Aides. “Look at our political class leaders, they are still behaving like drunking sailors aboard a sinking ship and they are telling us to sacrifice.

“Do you know why this government has always advocated for the removal of subsidy? Is because it is the only thing that was effective in Nigeria despite the corruption that is associated with subsidy.

The only thing government was spending on is subsidy because it must get to you and get to me at the pumps. It is that one that is getting to you that is paining government, not the corruption one, because if they directed these monies to other avenues of expenditure, you can’t even trace it.

“That is why government is saying new subsidy savings to vote for primary Healthcare in the villages how would you visit there to know whether it is there or not? Is there no funding in procurement?

Why is government not stopping procurement entirely? Because of the fact that it initiated the procurement. “Is there no fraud in every aspects, including recruitment, appointments of Anti-corruption agencies? Is there no corruption associated with it?

“Why has government not disbanded Nigeria entirely? Is because Nigeria is endemically corrupt? “Why are we not telling government to fight corruption? “It is the responsibility of the government to fix the refineries.

It is a shame that an oil producing country like Nigeria, a leading member of OPEC does not have one functional refinery at home. “It is a shame so that should be the conversation. It is not subsidy removal.

“This subsidy removal that they removed on petrol is already destroying our economy and is already destroying it. You can see the dollar exchange. So, nobody survives high cost of energy in a country? none.”

The former LCCI president noted that, “energy cost caused mass protest in the UK that they are still feeling it till today. “Electricity is subsidised in France where our President went to France for a summit and medical right.

The company that provides electricity in France is own by the French Federal government and it subsidize electricity in France. “So if there is anything our president must have learnt in France during his visit was subsidy of energy.”

“That Macron subsidized electricity for its citizens. So you want to go and celebrate subsidy removal from energy as an achievement and you beginning to wonder, are our government actually thinking?

“US government spends an average of $50 billion every single year subsidising for social amenities. e largest component of US budget is 19 per cent and it goes to social security and welfare which is outright consumables.

So why is America still the hubs of both foreign and overseas investments? How government of Saudi Arabia subsidizing diesel, petrol, gasoline, subsidiaing education to foreign studies levels, subsidizing Healthcare, in addition to food?

“How come Saudi Arabia is the hub of oil and gas investments in the whole world? “So how come as Saudi Arabia not crumbled because of subsidy on almost energy resources and products?

“It is the application of responsibility on the parts of government to tell you the subsidy on energy, on petrol or any products is a precipitate for foreign investments.

Share