The wicked in the world have made many people suffer pains beyond imagination, pity a man that is powerless. The secret to any sustainable triumphant Christian life is ‘Power’ and this power we are talking about is the power of the Holy Ghost. Thanks to Jesus Christ our Lord who paved the way for us to partake in the nature of God even after we all have sinned and fell away from the glory of God.

Here is God’s promise fulfilled to us on the day of Pentecost: “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost will come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me…” (Acts 1:8) “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions: and also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.”

(Joel 2:28-29). Your entire life is in danger if all you have is money or material possession. Many people’s lives have been wasted despite riches. In this world there is wickedness and gross darkness and that is why God wants to put you in power. All sicknesses, failures, poverty, and all the powers of the devil bow out in the presence of the Holy Spirit. You need to cry to God to give you this power. The secret to all the signs and wonders and miracles performed by Jesus Christ is the power of the Holy Ghost.

Here’s what the scripture says about Jesus: “And Jesus returned in the power of the Spirit into Galilee: and there went out a frame of him through all the region roundabout.”(Luke 4:14). You need power, you are chosen by God to show forth His glory and praises on the earth. How do I get the power of the Holy Spirit? 1.) Be Born Again: the Bible says “If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children: how much more shall your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to them that ask him?”

(Luke 11:13), for you to receive the Holy Spirit, you need to first be a child of God and you become a child God through your faith in Jesus Christ: “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.”(John 1:12-13).

As we compare those two scriptures we come to the conclusion that you become a son of God, not by your own works of righteousness but by your faith in the finished work of Christ Jesus on the cross and His resurrection, come unto Jesus all ye people and be washed in His precious blood, it is free. When you do come to Jesus, sin, evil, bad dreams, emptiness in your soul, sorrows will flee. 2.)

Fasting and Prayers: After the baptism of Jesus Christ at Jordan, the Holy Spirit came upon Him and lead Him into the wilderness to fast and pray and to be tempted by Sat and for 40 days and 40 nights, after this Jesus came back full of the power of the Holy Spirit and His fame went round the whole country. Here’s what Jesus says: ” But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judæa, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. “(Acts 1:8)”.

Child of God, power is available, come and receive and let the praise of God ring throughout the world through you.