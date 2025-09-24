Power Of Story: CORA Hosts Kenyan Author, Yvonne Owuor, Sept 26

The Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) is set to host an afternoon of conversation around literature, history, and status and future of Africa in a conversation with the acclaimed Kenyan writer and literary activist, Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor.

Tagged “A Conversation with Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor”, the event is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 26, 2025, at CORA Library & Resource Centre, Freedom Park, Lagos, under the auspices of its flagship literary campaign project, CORA BOOKTrek, in collaboration with the AIESEC Alumni Nigeria – the global platform for young people to develop their leadership potential through international internships and volunteer opportunities.

It will feature the author reading from her awardwinning book, ‘DUST’ (pub. 2014), as well as engaging in conversation on literature, history and the fortune of the continent with a roomful of young literary activists and enthusiasts.

The session, essentially exploring themes from her novels and essays, ranging from colonialism’s enduring shadows to Africa’s timeless storytelling traditions, will also spotlight Owuor’s profound reflections on history, memory, colonial legacies, and the haunting presence of the past in Africa’s present and future.

“A Conversation with Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor” is part of the build-up to the CORA flagship programme, the Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF, holding November 10-16 at the Freedom Park, Lagos on the theme: “CHANGE: Imagining Alternatives”.

“The event is part of the visit of Owuor to Nigeria on the invitation of Aiesec Alumni Nigeria, during which she will deliver the 2025 Omolayole Lecture OML Series, on the topic “Plotlines of Prosperity: African Stories, African Rights & African Returns” on Thursday, September 25 at the Metropolitan Club, 13 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor (born 1968) is the author of novels, short stories and essays.

She won the 2003 Caine Prize for African Writing for her story “Weight of Whispers”. She is the author of the critically acclaimed novels Dust (2014) and The Dragonfly Sea (2019). Her works interrogate the intersections of family, history, trauma, and the resilience of African stories in the global narrative. “Join us for an unforgettable literary evening which promises to be a thought-provoking gathering for writers, readers, scholars, and culture enthusiasts.

This literary and conversational gathering continues CORA’s tradition of fostering dialogue around the arts, identity, and history, creating a space where stories shape understanding and inspire new generations.” According to CORA, the event, which enjoys the Support of Freedom Park and Hawthornden Foundation Olakunle Fadairo, is free and open to the public, and it will also be virtual.